* U.S. private-sector jobs gain highest since June - ADP
* Chicago-area factory gauge falls to lowest since May
* Upper Midwest manufacturing weakest since 2009
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Sept 30 U.S. companies hired workers
at a solid clip in September, but data showed factory activity
in the U.S. Midwest contracted, muddying the economic picture
for the Federal Reserve on whether to raise interest rates later
this year.
U.S. private employers added 200,000 jobs in September,
payrolls processor ADP said on Wednesday, the strongest reading
since June. It beat a forecast 194,000 increase among economists
polled by Reuters.
Private payroll gains in August were revised down to 186,000
from an originally reported 190,000 increase.
The U.S. central bank's policy-setting group, the Federal
Open Market Committee (FOMC), decided against ending its near
zero interest rate policy in September, citing concerns about
global risks and market turbulence stemming from China.
In recent days, several top Fed policy-makers including
Chair Janet Yellen have said the Fed could raise rates later
this year if the economy shows further improvement.
"As for the FOMC reacting to this report, the market can
continue to view them as the suitor wondering why it should
matter when he gives the engagement ring as long as she knows
they are eventually going to be married," Steve Blitz, chief
economist at ITG in New York.
Interest rates futures implied traders see a 11 percent
chance the Fed would raise rates in October and a 39 percent
chance it would do so in December, according to CME Group's
FedWatch program.
The latest ADP data supported expectations for private and
government jobs gains to be reported by the U.S. Labor
Department at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) on Friday.
Economists polled by Reuters expect Friday's report to show
U.S. employers hired 203,000 workers in September, improving
from August's 173,000 increase which was the smallest in five
months. The unemployment rate was forecast to hold at 5.1
percent, a near 7-1/2 year low.
"If we are able to hold on this type of jobs growth, the
odds are pretty good we'd be back to full employment in the
summer of 2016," Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi
told reporters on a conference call.
Moody's Analytics jointly developed the private jobs report
with ADP.
U.S. stocks rose partly on the better-than-expected ADP
data, while Treasuries prices stayed in negative territory and
the dollar tacked on earlier gains.
U.S. MIDWEST FACTORY SLUMP
As the labor market seemed to hum along, manufacturing
activity in the U.S. Midwest took an unexpected downturn as a
strong dollar and weak overseas demand have hurt U.S. exports.
The Chicago Purchasing Management Index fell in September to
48.7, its weakest since May, from August's 54.4. Economists
polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 53.0.
A reading below 50 suggests the Chicago-area factory sector
is contracting despite strong vehicle demand.
A manufacturing gauge on the upper Midwest region fell to
its lowest level since 2009.
Marquette University and the Institute for Supply
Management-Milwaukee said its regional business barometer fell
to 39.44 in September from 47.67 in August.
"In aggregate, growth still looks strong to keep the
unemployment rate trending down," said Jim O'Sullivan, chief
U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics in Valhalla, New
York.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Chizu Nomiyama)