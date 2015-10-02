* Nonfarm payrolls forecast to increase 203,000 in September
* Unemployment rate expected to hold steady at 5.1 percent
* Average hourly earnings forecast to rise 0.2 percent
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, Oct 2 U.S. employers likely added
jobs at a brisk pace in September, a sign that the labor market
is near full strength and could push the Federal Reserve to
raise interest rates at one of its two remaining meetings this
year.
The Labor Department's monthly employment report, due on
Friday at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT), will almost certainly show
the U.S. economy is growing enough to push the jobless rate
lower in the coming months.
Economists surveyed by Reuters forecast U.S. payrolls
outside of farming rose by 203,000 last month, bouncing back
from softer job growth in August despite worries a China-led
global economic slowdown is sapping America's strength.
"The U.S. economy is alive and kicking," said Phil
Lachowycz, an economist at Fathom Consulting in London.
The jobless rate was expected to hold steady at 5.1 percent
in September because some workers who gave up jobs hunts in
harder times were expected to return to the labor force.
But economists estimate that the economy currently only
needs to add about 100,000 jobs a month to keep up with
population growth. This is important because job creation above
that level will push the jobless rate lower over time and raise
the risk of a surge in inflation.
"We're still running well above that pace," said David
Stockton, the Fed's chief economist between 2000 and 2011. He
expects the U.S. central bank will raise rates in December.
WAGES SEEN RISING MODESTLY
In another sign of labor market tightening, Friday's report
was expected to show significant upward revisions to job growth
in prior months.
Still, inflation has remained subdued despite the jobless
rate's sharp drop over the last year and Fed Chair Janet Yellen
has said the Fed will hold off on rate hikes until it is quite
confident that inflation is going to pick up.
Currently, the pace of inflation, at 0.3 percent in the year
through August, is well below the Fed's 2 percent target.
There is little sign of inflationary pressure in wages.
Average hourly earnings are expected to have increased just 0.2
percent last month, slower that the 0.3 percent gain in August.
Employment gains in September are expected to have been
concentrated in service industries, in part because a China-led
global economic slowdown appears to be battering U.S. factories.
The manufacturing sector is expected to have added zero jobs
last month.
Construction sector payrolls, however, likely rose also
thanks to a strengthening housing market.
But more layoffs in the energy sector, which is grappling
with a nearly 50 percent drop in the price of oil over the last
year, were probably a drag on mining payrolls.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)