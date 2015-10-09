By Jason Lange
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 9 U.S. import prices fell only
slightly in September, offset by recovering oil prices,
suggesting a slowdown in the rate of imported deflation is
occurring which may eventually allow the Federal Reserve to
raise interest rates.
The Fed held off from raising interest rates in September
largely because a weak global economy and financial market
volatility had raised doubts that U.S. inflation would rise
toward the Fed's target of 2.0 percent as expected.
U.S. import prices fell only 0.1 percent last month in data
reported by the Labor Department on Friday, and import prices,
exluding oil, fell 0.2 percent, which was half the pace of the
declines registered in July and August.
Analysts had expected overall import prices to decline more,
by 0.5 percent, and the U.S. dollar strengthened slightly
against a basket of currency following the data's release. U.S.
stock prices were little changed.
"Today's report suggests a significant slowing in the rate
of imported deflation," said Blerina Uruçi, an analyst at
Barclays.
A surge in value of the U.S. dollar last year, fueled by
expectations that a strengthening U.S. economy would lead to
higher interest rates, has been a factor pushing down inflation,
as evidenced by declines in non-oil import prices.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, who said late last month
the Fed was likely to raise rates by year end, has argued that
the disinflationary impact from imports was bound to fade and
that U.S. inflation would then trend higher. Friday's data
appeared consistent with that view.
Already, declines in oil prices have moderated after a late
2014 plunge, and prices for imported oil rose 1.1 percent in
September after declining sharply in August.
Crude oil prices have actually trended higher over the last
month. The dollar, which strengthened sharply in the second half
of 2014, has weakened since March.
The Labor Department data also showed the price of imported
consumer goods other than cars actually rose 0.1 percent in
September, the first gain since February. Imported car prices
were flat.
Still, the data also pointed to ongoing weakness in global
demand that is weighing heavily on U.S. factories and other
exporters. Export prices fell 0.7 percent, more than the 0.2
percent decline forecast by economists.
A separate report from the Commerce Department showed a rise
in wholesale inventories that could point to unwanted inventory
build-up, which could weigh on manufacturing and economic
growth.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Meredith
Mazzilli)