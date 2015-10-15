(Adds regional factory data, analyst comments, updates markets)
* Consumer prices fall 0.2 pct in Sept, core CPI up 0.2 pct
* Core up 1.9 pct on year, most since July 2014; rents rise
* Weekly jobless claims fall 7,000
* Regional factory surveys point to manufacturing weakness
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Oct 15 U.S. consumer prices recorded
their biggest drop in eight months in September as the cost of
gasoline fell, but a steady pick-up in the prices of other goods
and services suggested inflation was poised to rise.
There was good news on the labor market, with other data on
Thursday showing new applications for unemployment aid fell back
to a 42-year low last week. The very low level of layoffs and
gradually firming underlying inflation could keep the door open
to an interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve this year.
"Today's reports strengthen our view that the U.S. economy
remains on the right track and should help to bolster the Fed's
confidence that it is getting ever closer to meeting both of its
mandates. We expect the first rate hike in December," said Harm
Bandholz, chief economist at UniCredit Research in New York.
The Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index fell 0.2
percent last month after slipping 0.1 percent in August. In the
12 months through September, the CPI was unchanged for the first
time in four months. It rose 0.2 percent in August.
Stripping out food and energy costs, prices rose last month.
The so-called core CPI gained 0.2 percent after ticking up 0.1
percent in August. In the 12 months through September, the core
CPI increased 1.9 percent, the largest gain since July 2014,
after advancing 1.8 percent in August.
The Fed tracks the personal consumption expenditures price
index, excluding food and energy, which is lower than the core
CPI. Low inflation, which has persistently run below the U.S.
central bank's 2 percent target, is a major hurdle to an
interest rate hike this year.
Stocks on Wall Street rose on the data, snapping a two-day
losing streak. Prices for U.S. government debt fell, while the
dollar rose against a basket of currencies.
DIVIDED FED
Top Fed officials are divided on whether to tighten monetary
policy, with governors Lael Brainard and Daniel Tarullo this
week urging against raising interest rates. In contrast, Fed
Chair Janet Yellen and Vice Chair Stanley Fischer have recently
said they support raising rates this year.
Expectations of a lift-off in the U.S. central bank's
short-term interest rate have been dealt a blow by an abrupt
slowdown in job growth in the last two months and softening
economic activity because of a strong dollar, lower oil prices
and a weakening global economy.
The stumble in job growth, however, is at odds with the very
low levels of layoffs. In a second report, the Labor Department
said initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 7,000
to a seasonally adjusted 255,000 for the week ended Oct. 10.
Claims were last at this level in July, which was the lowest
since November 1973. Nonfarm payrolls growth in August and
September averaged 139,000, the weakest two-month rise since
January last year.
The slowdown is puzzling given job openings are at record
highs. Some economists say the step-down in hiring is because
employers cannot find qualified workers for the open jobs.
"Claims continue to show no sign of an uptrend, reinforcing
our view that the sudden slowing in payrolls in the last two
months mainly reflects volatility rather than a fundamental
change in the trend," said Jim O'Sullivan, chief U.S. economist
at High Frequency Economics in Valhalla, New York.
The four-week moving average of claims, considered a better
measure of labor market trends as it irons out week-to-week
volatility, fell to the lowest level since December 1973.
The inflation report showed gasoline prices fell 9.0
percent, the biggest drop since January, after declining 4.1
percent in August.
Food prices increased 0.4 percent, the largest increase
since May 2014, and rents increased 0.4 percent. Expensive food
and accommodation could hurt consumer spending, even with
cheaper gasoline.
The cost of medical care, household furnishings and personal
care products increased last month. However, apparel prices fell
as did the cost of new vehicles and used cars and trucks.
Airline fares also declined.
While the inflation and jobless claims data allayed some of
the concerns about the economy, manufacturing remains a weak
spot. Separate reports showed factory activity in New York state
and the mid-Atlantic region contracted further in October.
"We did not anticipate manufacturing to be a driver of
growth in 2015, given the strengthening in the dollar, and
turmoil in emerging markets may be adding to weakness," said
John Ryding, chief economist at RDQ Economics in New York.
