By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Oct 22 U.S. home resales rebounded
strongly in September and new applications for unemployment
benefits hovered around 42-year lows last week, pointing at
solid domestic fundamentals even as the global economy falters.
Thursday's upbeat housing and labor market reports could
keep the door open to an interest rate hike from the Federal
Reserve by the end of the year.
"The market has been a little bit quick to price out a
December Fed rate hike. What you are seeing in the data is that
the domestic picture looks strong and I think that's what the
Fed is going to be looking at closely," said Thomas Costerg, a
U.S. economist at Standard Chartered Bank in New York.
The National Association of Realtors said existing home
sales increased 4.7 percent to an annual rate of 5.55 million
units last month, almost erasing August's decline.
A firming housing market is boosting household wealth,
driving a robust pace of consumer spending. In turn, strong
domestic demand is helping to cushion the blow on the economy
from softening global growth, a strong dollar and weak capital
spending in the energy sector.
Growth has also been squeezed by efforts by businesses to
reduce an inventory bulge, leaving gross domestic product growth
estimates for the third quarter running below a 1.5 percent
annualized rate. The economy grew at a 3.9 percent rate in the
second quarter.
Housing, however, remains constrained by a dearth of
properties available for sale. But rising house prices could
encourage homeowners to put their houses on the market.
The median price for a previously owned home rose 6.1
percent in September from a year ago. Realtors and economists
say insufficient equity has contributed to the tight housing
inventories.
The stock of houses on the market fell 2.6 percent in
September from August. At September's sales pace, it would take
4.8 months to clear houses from the market, down from 5.1 months
in August. A six-months supply is viewed as a healthy balance
between supply and demand.
The housing index fell 0.43 percent, underperforming
a broadly firmer stock market. Shares in D.R. Horton,
the largest U.S. homebuilder, declined 1.59 percent. Lennar Corp
slipped 0.90 percent.
The dollar rallied against the euro on the data and dovish
comments from the European Central Bank. Prices for longer-dated
U.S. government bonds fell.
FIRMING JOBS MARKET
In a separate report, the Labor Department said initial
claims for state jobless benefits rose 3,000 to a seasonally
adjusted 259,000 for the week ended Oct. 17.
Still, they remained not too far from levels last seen in
late 1973 and it was the 33rd straight week that claims were
below the 300,000 threshold, which is normally associated with a
firming jobs market.
At current levels, there is not much scope for claims to
fall further and the very low level of layoffs suggests the
labor market remains in good shape, despite a recent abrupt
slowdown in job growth.
"These data signal that companies remain extremely unwilling
to let go of labor and that the number of short-term unemployed
remains very low," said John Ryding, chief economist at RDQ
Economics in New York.
The four-week moving average of claims, considered a better
measure of labor market trends as it strips out week-to-week
volatility, slipped 2,000 to 263,250 last week, the lowest level
since December 1973.
The claims report covered the period during which the
government surveyed employers for the payrolls portion of
October's unemployment report. The four-week moving average of
claims fell 9,250 between the September and October survey
periods. That suggested a pick-up in job gains this month.
Nonfarm payroll gains in August and September averaged
139,000, the weakest two-month rise since January last year.
The claims report showed the number of people still
receiving benefits after an initial week of aid rose 6,000 to
2.17 million in the week ended Oct. 10.
The four-week moving average of continuing claims was the
lowest since late 2000, suggesting a further decline in the
unemployment rate from 5.1 percent in September.
"With August and September being notorious for initially
under-reporting job gains, today's data add to the case that
employment growth will pick up in October and the unemployment
rate will continue to grind lower," said Ryding.
