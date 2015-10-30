(Adds consumer sentiment, analyst comments, updates markets)
* Consumer spending, income rise 0.1 percent in September
* Inflation-adjusted consumer spending up 0.2 percent
* Overall inflation measures retreated last month
* Employment cost index rises 0.6 percent in Q3
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Oct 30 U.S. consumer spending in
September recorded its smallest gain in eight months as personal
income barely rose, suggesting some cooling in domestic demand
after recent hefty increases.
The Commerce Department data and another report from the
Labor Department on Friday also showed weak inflationary
pressures, which would argue against the Federal Reserve raising
interest rates at the end of the year.
U.S. central bank policymakers this week put a rate hike in
December on the table with a direct reference to their final
meeting of the year. The Fed has kept benchmark
overnight interest rates near zero since December 2008.
"It will be difficult for the Fed to justify a rate hike at
a time when income, consumption, and inflation are trending
lower, leaving a December rate hike less likely than prior to
the data," said Jay Morelock, an economist at FTN Financial in
New York.
Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds
of U.S. economic activity, edged up 0.1 percent last month after
rising 0.4 percent rise in August. September's consumer spending
data was included in Thursday's third-quarter gross domestic
product report.
Consumer spending rose at a brisk 3.2 percent annual pace in
the third quarter, helping to lift GDP growth to a 1.5 percent
rate. Consumption has increased at a rate of more than 3 percent
in each of the last two quarters.
Third-quarter growth was constrained by business efforts to
whittle down an inventory bloat, a strong dollar and ongoing
spending cuts by energy companies.
Stocks on Wall Street were trading marginally lower, while
prices for longer-dated U.S. government debt rose. The dollar
fell against a basket of currencies.
WEAK INFLATION
When adjusted for inflation, consumer spending rose 0.2
percent in September after increasing 0.4 percent in August,
suggesting consumption will continue to support the economy
through the rest of the year.
That view also was bolstered by a separate report showing
the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index rebounded
in October from September. Consumer spending growth, however, is
unlikely to maintain the brisk pace witnessed in the second and
third quarters in the absence of a significant rise in income.
Income ticked up 0.1 percent as wages and salaries fell last
month, especially in manufacturing, after rising 0.4 percent in
August.
"Stronger income growth is needed to support stronger
consumer spending," said Jennifer Lee, a senior economist at BMO
Capital Markets in Toronto.
With spending sluggish, inflation was weak last month. A
price index for consumer spending slipped 0.1 percent, the first
decline since January, after being flat in August.
In the 12 months through September, the personal consumption
expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.2 percent, the smallest
increase since April, after increasing 0.3 percent in August.
Excluding food and energy, prices rose 0.1 percent for a
fifth straight month. The so-called core PCE price index rose
1.3 percent in the 12 months through September after a similar
gain in August.
Inflation has persistently run below the Fed's 2 percent
target. A report from the Labor Department showed the Employment
Cost Index, the broadest measure of labor costs, increased 0.6
percent after a 0.2 percent gain in the second quarter.
In the 12 months through September, labor costs held steady
at 2.0 percent, below the 3 percent threshold that economists
say is needed to bring inflation closer to the Fed's target.
"We are still in a modest compensation-gain environment and
that implies inflation is not likely to accelerate sharply
soon," said Joel Naroff, chief economist at Naroff Economic
Advisers in Holland, Pennsylvania.
"The labor market may be tight but firms appear to be in no
great hurry to raise compensation."
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)