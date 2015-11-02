(Adds details, analyst comments, updates markets)
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Nov 2 U.S. manufacturing activity in
October hit a 2-1/2-year low, but a rise in new orders offered
hope for a sector buffeted by a strong dollar and relentless
spending cuts by energy companies.
Other data on Monday showed construction spending rose in
September, indicating the economy remained on firmer ground
despite signs of consumer spending cooling.
Given that manufacturing accounts for only 12 percent of the
economy, analysts said it was unlikely to influence the U.S.
Federal Reserve's decision whether to raise interest rates this
year.
"We are marginally encouraged by a pickup in the new orders,
but export orders continue to contract. We do not expect the
manufacturing data will cause the Fed to push the first rate
hike back into 2016," said John Ryding, chief economist at RDQ
Economics in New York.
The Institute for Supply Management said its national
manufacturing index slipped to 50.1 this month, the lowest level
since May 2013, from a reading of 50.2 in September. The index
is barely hanging above the 50 mark, the dividing line between
expansion and contraction.
Manufacturers continued to cite the dollar's strength and
low oil prices as headwinds. The new orders sub-index rose to
52.9 last month from 50.1 in September, but export orders
continued to contract. There were modest improvements in
supplier deliveries and backlog orders.
In addition, there was a decrease in the share of customers
who believed inventories were too high, and the stock of unsold
goods at factories also fell. Efforts by businesses to reduce an
inventory overhang have weighed on factory activity.
The employment index contracted in October for the first
time in six months, hitting its lowest level since August 2009,
suggesting more weakness in factory payrolls.
"Overall, we view the ISM report as consistent with our view
that the manufacturing sector is moving past the worst of the
slump reported early on this year, but that conditions will
likely remain soft as we see continued negative effects from the
stronger dollar," said Daniel Silver, an economist at JPMorgan
in New York.
That upbeat assessment was evident in a separate report from
data firm Markit showing a pickup in factory activity last
month.
U.S. stocks rose on the data, while prices of U.S.
government debt fell. The dollar slipped against a basket of
currencies after two members of the European Central Bank's
governing council made remarks that lowered expectations the ECB
would increase its bond-purchase program next month.
DOLLAR BITES
Seven manufacturing industries, including furniture and
fabricated metal products, reported growth in October. Nine
industries, including apparel, primary metals, petroleum and
coal products, electrical equipment, appliances and components,
machinery and transportation equipment, reported contraction.
The dollar has gained 16.8 percent against the currencies of
the United States' main trading partners since June 2014,
squeezing the profits of multinational companies like Procter &
Gamble Co. and 3M Co..
At the same time, a plunge in oil prices has pressured
revenues for oil field companies like Schlumberger and
diversified manufacturer Caterpillar Inc.
In a separate report, the Commerce Department said
construction spending advanced 0.6 percent to its highest level
since March 2008, after increasing 0.7 percent in August.
Construction spending has increased every month this year.
Data last week suggested consumer spending lost momentum at
the end of the third quarter, with consumption in September
posting its smallest increase in eight months.
In September, construction spending was boosted by a 0.6
percent rise in private construction spending, which hit its
highest level since January 2008.
Spending on private residential construction jumped 1.9
percent in September, also reaching the highest level since
January 2008, reflecting gains in home building and renovations.
"These numbers bode well for residential investment in the
fourth quarter," said Gregory Daco, head of U.S. macroeconomics
at Oxford Economics in New York.
"We expect that gradually firming wage growth, continued
employment gains, and very solid consumer confidence will
strengthen housing demand and lead to stronger housing activity
in the coming months."
Investment on private non-residential construction projects,
however, fell 0.7 percent. Public construction outlays gained
0.7 percent, with spending on state and local government
projects increasing 0.9 percent. Federal government outlays
declined 1.0 percent.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)