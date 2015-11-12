(Fixes spelling error in first paragraph)
* Weekly jobless claims unchanged at 276,000
* Four-week average of claims rises 5,000 to 267,750
* Job openings increase to 5.53 million in September
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Nov 12 New U.S. applications for
unemployment benefits last week held steady at levels consistent
with a strengthening labor market and job openings rose in
September, encouraging signs for the Federal Reserve as it
contemplates raising interest rates next month.
Labor market resilience, despite faltering global growth,
underscores the U.S. economy's strong fundamentals.
"The jobs market continues to do well. We are very close to
hitting full employment and that suggests the Fed has the green
light to start raising rates," said Ryan Sweet, a senior
economist at Moody's Analytics in Westchester, Pennsylvania.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits were
unchanged at a seasonally adjusted 276,000 for the week ended
Nov. 7, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Despite having
risen above their average for October, claims are not too far
from levels last seen in the early 1970s.
They have now held below the 300,000 threshold for 36
consecutive weeks, the longest stretch in years. Claims below
this level are usually associated with a healthy jobs market.
The four-week moving average of claims, considered a better
measure of labor market trends as it strips out week-to-week
volatility, rose 5,000 to 267,750 last week, still close to a
42-year low.
Labor market strength, marked by a surge in job growth in
October and a jobless rate that is now in a range many Fed
officials see as consistent with full employment, has bolstered
expectations of a liftoff in the U.S. central bank's benchmark
overnight interest rate at the Dec. 15-16 policy meeting.
The Fed has kept its short-term interest rate near zero
since December 2008. Last month, nonfarm payrolls recorded their
largest gain since December 2014 and the unemployment rate fell
to a 7-1/2-year low of 5.0 percent.
Prices for U.S. Treasury debt were higher, while the dollar
slipped against a basket of currencies. U.S. stocks fell.
LABOR MARKET TIGHTENING
In a second report, the Labor Department said job openings,
a measure of labor demand, increased 149,000 to 5.53 million in
September. That was the third highest reading since the series
started and lifted the jobs openings rate to 3.7 percent from
3.6 percent in August.
Hiring, however, dipped to 5.05 million in September from
5.08 million the prior month. The hiring rate slipped to 3.5
percent from 3.6 percent in August.
The gap between job openings and hiring suggests employers
are having trouble finding qualified workers.
"It is indicative of the skills mismatch that has basically
been prevalent for the better part of last couple of years, and
other metrics continue to indicate that as well," said Jacob
Oubina, senior U.S. economist at RBC Capital Markets in New
York.
The monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or
JOLTS, is one of the job market metrics on Fed Chair Janet
Yellen's so-called dashboard.
The report also showed continued tightening in the labor
market, with a drop in the number of unemployed job seekers per
open job to a low ratio of 1.4 in September. That was the lowest
since 2007 and was down from 1.5 in August.
The JOLTS report also showed little change in layoffs and
quits rates, which the Fed looks at as a measure of job market
confidence.
"Declining labor market slack, steady worker confidence, and
continued employment gains will likely bolster the Fed's
confidence in the economic outlook and ultimately lead to an
initial rate hike at the December meeting," said Jesse Hurwitz,
an economist at Barclays in New York.
Job openings were concentrated in trade, transportation and
utilities, as well as education and food services. There were
also increases in professional and business services, and
government.
