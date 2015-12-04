(Adds Fed rate poll, updates markets to close)
* U.S. nonfarm payrolls increase 211,000 in November
* Unemployment rate holds steady at 5.0 percent
* Average hourly earnings increase 4.0 cents
* Employment report likely followed by Dec Fed interest rate
rise
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Dec 4 U.S. employment increased at a
healthy pace in November, in another sign of the economy's
resilience, and will most likely be followed by the first
Federal Reserve interest rate rise in a decade later this month.
Nonfarm payrolls rose 211,000 last month, the U.S. Labor
Department said on Friday. September and October data was
revised to show 35,000 more jobs than previously reported.
The unemployment rate held at a 7-1/2-year low of 5.0
percent, as people returned to the labor force in a sign of
confidence in the jobs market. The jobless rate is in a range
many Fed officials see as consistent with full employment and
has dropped seven-tenths of a percentage point this year.
"The employment report should remove the final doubts about
a rate hike at the December meeting. The clear message from the
labor market to the Fed is: 'Just do it!'" said Harm Bandholz,
chief U.S. economist at UniCredit Research in New York.
The closely watched employment report came a day after Fed
Chair Janet Yellen struck an upbeat note on the economy when she
testified before lawmakers, describing how it had largely met
the criteria the U.S. central bank has set for the Fed's first
rate hike since June 2006.
Yellen said the economy needs to create just under 100,000
jobs a month to keep up with growth in the working age
population.
A Reuters survey of banks that deal directly with the Fed
showed all but one of the so-called primary dealers expect the
Fed will hike rates at the Dec. 15-16 meeting. They see only a
gradual pace of monetary policy tightening through 2016.
The U.S. dollar firmed against the euro after European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi said in New York that the
ECB could deploy more stimulus if needed. U.S. Treasury debt
yields initially rose, but later fell after OPEC failed to agree
an oil production ceiling. U.S. stocks ended higher.
BROAD GAINS
The second month of strong job gains should allay fears the
economy has hit a soft patch, after reports showing tepid
consumer spending in October and a slowdown in services industry
growth in November. Manufacturing contracted in November for the
first time in three years, according to one business survey.
A strong U.S. dollar and spending cuts by energy companies
have been headwinds to the economy. A separate report from the
U.S. Commerce Department on Friday showed the international
trade deficit widened in October as exports hit a three-year
low.
Though wage increases slowed last month, economists say that
was mostly payback for October's outsized gains, which were
driven by a calendar quirk. Anecdotal evidence, as well as data
on labor-related costs, suggest that tightening job market
conditions are starting to put upward pressure on wages.
"Payroll gains were despite continued weakness in
manufacturing and energy sectors, suggesting little spillover
into the rest of the economy," said Samuel Coffin, an economist
at UBS in Stamford, Connecticut.
Average hourly earnings increased 4.0 cents, or 0.2 percent
from 0.4 percent in October. That lowered the year-on-year
reading to 2.3 percent from 2.5 percent in October. The average
workweek, however, dipped to 34.5 hours from 34.6.
Other labor market measures watched by Fed officials were
mixed.
The labor force participation rate, or the share of
working-age Americans who are employed or at least looking for a
job, rose to 62.5 percent from a near 38-year low of 62.4
percent.
But a broad measure of joblessness that includes people who
want to work but have given up searching and those working
part-time because they cannot find full-time employment rose
one-tenth of a percentage point to 9.9 percent. That reflected
an increase in part-time workers.
Employment gains in November were broad-based, though
manufacturing shed 1,000 positions. Factory employment has
declined in three of the last four months.
Manufacturing has been crippled by dollar strength, efforts
by businesses to reduce bloated inventory and investment cuts by
energy companies scaling back well drilling and exploration in
response to the sharply lower oil prices.
Mining purged 11,000 jobs, with oil and gas extraction
losing 2,400 positions. Mining employment has dropped by 123,000
since reaching a peak in December 2014. Three quarters of the
job losses over this period have been in support activities for
mining.
Oilfield services provider Schlumberger this week
announced another round of job cuts in addition to 20,000
layoffs already reported this year.
Construction payrolls increased 46,000 last month, the
largest gain since January 2014. Retail jobs rose 30,700 and
transportation and warehousing employment rebounded after two
straight months of declines.
Professional services added 27,000 jobs and government
payrolls increased 14,000 last month.
"It's hard not to like today's reading on the labor market.
We can anticipate further improvement ... next year," said Scott
Anderson, chief economist at Bank of the West in San Francisco.
