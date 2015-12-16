(Adds analyst comment, updates markets to close)
* Housing starts increase 10.5 percent in November
* Single and multi-family starts rise strongly
* Building permits jump 11.0 percent
* Industrial production declines 0.6 percent in November
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Dec 16 U.S. housing starts in
November rebounded from a seven-month low and permits surged to
a five-month high, signs of strength in the economy as the
Federal Reserve starts raising interest rates after years of
easy monetary policy.
The U.S. central bank on Wednesday raised its benchmark
overnight interest rate by 25 basis points to between 0.25
percent and 0.50 percent, the first rate increase in 9-1/2
years, in a vote of confidence in the economy.
"The rate hike has a strong signaling effect that the U.S.
economy is on solid ground ... and will not stonewall economic
expansion," said Perc Pineda, chief economist of Credit Union
National Association in Madison, Wisconsin.
Groundbreaking jumped 10.5 percent to a seasonally adjusted
annual pace of 1.17 million units last month, the Commerce
Department said. Building permits vaulted 11 percent to a 1.29
million-unit rate, the highest since June.
With permits running ahead of starts, home building is
likely to remain supported in the months ahead.
The Fed noted that "the housing sector has improved
further." The increase in borrowing costs is unlikely to stifle
the housing recovery as the Fed made it clear that the
tightening cycle will be "gradual," which would keep rates low
by historic standards.
While housing is thriving, the industrial sector continues
to be buffeted by the headwinds of a strong dollar and cutbacks
in inventory investment as well as spending cuts by energy firms
in response to persistently low oil prices .
In a separate report, the Fed said industrial production
fell 0.6 percent in November as unusually warm weather caused a
sharp drop in demand for utilities.
The third straight monthly decline in industrial output also
reflected another sharp fall in mining production, driven by a
plunge in oil and gas drilling. Manufacturing output was
unchanged. However, motor vehicle production fell for the first
time since August, a worrying signal for manufacturing.
"We expect the auto sector to remain a drag on total
production in coming months. On balance, manufacturing activity
is likely to remain weak as the U.S. economy is still adjusting
to the shocks of lower energy prices and weaker foreign demand,"
said Laura Rosner, an economist at BNP Paribas in New York.
U.S. stocks ended higher, with the S&P homebuilding index
gaining 2.8 percent. D.R. Horton Inc, the
largest U.S. homebuilder, rose 2.54 percent. Lennar Corp
, the nation's second-largest homebuilder, advanced 2.58
percent. The dollar was firmed against a basket of currencies
, while prices for U.S. Treasury debt fell.
STRONG HOUSING FUNDAMENTALS
November marked the eighth straight month that housing
starts remained above a 1-million unit annual pace, the longest
stretch since 2007. Economists expect starts to average around
1.1 million units for 2015, which would be the highest since
2007 and up from 1.0 million in 2014.
Robust household formation as labor market strength
encourages young adults to leave their childhood homes is
underpinning the housing market recovery.
But the sector remains constrained by a persistent shortage
of houses for sale. This has resulted in home prices rising
faster than salaries, pushing more people towards renting.
"Tight inventories and high prices will provide the
incentives for builders to continue ramping up activity," said
Greg Daco, head of U.S. macroeconomics at Oxford Economics in
New York.
Single-family housing starts, the largest segment of the
market, increased 7.6 percent to a 768,000-unit pace. That was
the highest reading since January 2008. Activity was probably
also boosted by mild weather. Groundbreaking on single-family
projects rose in the South, Northeast and West, but fell in the
Midwest.
Starts for the volatile multi-family segment surged 16.4
percent to a 405,000-unit pace. That segment has been the driver
of residential construction but a shift towards single-family
homes is expected in 2016.
"Homebuilders are making progress addressing the shortage of
newer-vintage single-family homes we see in many markets,
especially affordable housing products with a price of under
$200,000," said Tian Liu, chief economist at Genworth Mortgage
Insurance in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Permits to build single-family homes increased 1.1 percent
last month to the highest since December 2007. Multi-family
building permits soared 26.9 percent.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani Additional reporting by Megan
Cassella; Editing by Paul Simao and James Dalgleish)