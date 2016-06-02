(Adds details, analyst comments, updates markets)
* Private payrolls increase 173,000 in May
* Weekly jobless claims fall 1,000
* Planned layoffs hit five-month low last month
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, June 2 U.S. private employers
increased hiring in May and new applications for jobless
benefits fell last week, further boosting the economic outlook
for the second quarter.
Another report on Thursday showed planned layoffs by
U.S.-based employers fell 53 percent to a five-month low last
month.
The steady stream of upbeat data suggest the economy is
regaining momentum after growth slowed sharply at the start of
the year, which could allow the Federal Reserve to raise
interest rates later this month or in July.
"Labor market conditions are stable, which is all the
reassurance the Fed will need to act soon," said Paul Ashworth,
chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics in Toronto.
The ADP National Employment Report showed private payrolls
increased 173,000 last month on top of the 166,000 jobs added in
April. Gains in private employment were nearly broad-based last
month, though manufacturing lost 3,000 jobs.
The construction industry added 13,000 jobs and services
industry employment increased by 175,000 jobs.
The ADP report, jointly developed with Moody's Analytics,
was published ahead of the release on Friday of the government's
more comprehensive employment report for May.
The ADP report did not appear to be affected by a month-long
strike by Verizon workers, which is expected to have
sliced 35,100 jobs from nonfarm payrolls in May.
The striking workers, who returned to their jobs on
Wednesday, were regarded as unemployed because they did not
receive a salary during the payrolls survey week.
According to a Reuters survey, employment likely increased
by 162,000 jobs last month after rising by 160,000 in April. The
unemployment rate is forecast slipping to 4.9 percent in May
from 5 percent in April.
"With the Verizon strike settled, job growth will bounce
back in June," said Stuart Hoffman, chief economist at PNC
Financial in Pittsburgh. "Job growth continues to run above the
level needed to keep up with normal growth in the labor force,
absorbing the job market slack remaining from the recession."
The economy needs to create about 100,000 jobs per month to
keep up with population growth.
The Fed has signaled its intention to raise rates again soon
if job gains continue and economic data remain consistent with a
pickup in economic growth in the second quarter.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen said last week that a rate increase
would probably be appropriate in the "coming months" if those
conditions are met.
So far, data on consumer spending, industrial production,
goods exports and housing have suggested the economy is
gathering momentum after growth slowed to a 0.8 percent
annualized rate in the first quarter.
U.S. financial markets were little moved by Thursday's data,
with traders focused on global events, including the European
Central Bank's minor upward adjustments to its inflation
projections, lower oil prices and concerns about Britain's
future in the European Union.
The dollar was flat against a basket of currencies,
while prices for U.S. government debt rose. U.S. stocks fell.
JOB MARKET TIGHTENING
A second report from the Labor Department also struck an
optimistic note on the job market. Initial claims for state
unemployment benefits slipped 1,000 to a seasonally adjusted
267,000 for the week ended May 28, the department said.
Claims have now been below 300,000, a threshold associated
with a strong labor market, for 65 straight weeks, the longest
streak since 1973.
The four-week moving average of claims, considered a better
measure of labor market trends as it irons out week-to-week
volatility, fell 1,750 to 276,750 last week.
The slightly elevated four-week average continues to reflect
a spike in applications early in May, which economists blamed on
the Verizon labor dispute and different timings for school
spring breaks, which often make it difficult to adjust the data
for seasonal fluctuations.
In a third report, global outplacement consultancy
Challenger, Gray & Christmas said job cuts announced by
U.S.-based employers fell 53 percent to 30,157 in May. That was
the smallest number since December.
Layoffs continued in the energy sector, with companies
announcing another 7,572 job cuts. The number was, however, 60
percent lower than in April. Energy firms have announced 75,232
job cuts so far this year, up 25 percent from the same period in
2015.
"Oil prices have improved somewhat since the beginning of
the year ... the recent gains may be enough to at least
temporarily slow job cuts in the sector," said John Challenger,
chief executive officer of Challenger, Gray & Christmas.
