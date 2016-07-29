* Second-quarter GDP forecast rising at a 2.6 percent rate
* Consumer spending seen growing at fastest pace since 2006
* Inventories, trade and business spending likely drags
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, July 29 The U.S. economy likely
regained speed in the second quarter as robust consumer spending
offset a sharp moderation in inventory investment and weak
exports, pointing to underlying growth momentum that could be
maintained for the rest of the year.
Gross domestic product probably increased at a 2.6 percent
annual rate, which would be the fastest in a year, according to
a Reuters survey of economists. The economy grew at a 1.1
percent pace in the first quarter.
"The economy clearly bounced back in the second quarter
because consumers put the economy on their backs. Things are
falling in place, the economy will continue to move forward,"
said Ryan Sweet, a senior economist at Moody's Analytics in West
Chester, Pennsylvania.
The Commerce Department will publish its advance
second-quarter GDP growth estimate on Friday at 08:30 a.m. (1230
GMT).
There are, however, downside risks to the forecast after
data this week showed weak orders for manufactured capital goods
in June, as well as a widening in the goods trade deficit and
moderate inventory accumulation.
With the Federal Reserve watching the labor market and
persistently low inflation, a pick-up in growth in the second
quarter, which officials at the central bank are also
anticipating, is not expected to have an impact on the outlook
for interest rates in the short term.
The Fed, which on Wednesday left interest rates unchanged,
said near-term risks to the economic outlook had "diminished."
The Fed raised its benchmark overnight interest rate in December
for the first time in nearly a decade.
"The worry for the Fed is that you have a two-sided economy
with strong consumer spending but weak investment. They will
continue to put a rate hike on the table but they will end up
procrastinating," said Thomas Costerg, a senior U.S. economist
at Standard Chartered Bank in New York.
CONSUMERS SHINE
With the second-quarter GDP snapshot, the government will
also publish revisions to data going back to 2013 through the
first quarter of 2016. The revisions are expected to partially
address measurement issues, which have tended to lower
first-quarter GDP estimates.
Consumer spending was likely responsible for almost all of
the rebound in GDP growth last quarter. Consumer spending, which
accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, is
expected to have increased at its fastest pace since 2006.
That rate of growth is probably unsustainable, but
economists say a tightening labor market, rising house prices
and higher savings should underpin spending for the rest of
2016.
"There are good reasons to expect strong consumption," said
Anthony Karydakis, chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak in
New York. "As long as you see the strength in consumption
continuing, that gives a very reliable marker of the underlying
momentum in the economy."
Economists expect a marginal impact on growth from Britain's
departure from the European Union. They estimate that the
so-called Brexit could subtract about two-tenths of a percentage
point from GDP growth over the next year.
Businesses likely pulled back sharply on their pace of
inventory accumulation, which could result in inventory
investment subtracting as much as one percentage point from GDP
growth. That would be the fourth straight quarter that
inventories have weighed on output.
But a smaller inventory build is a good signal for growth in
the coming quarters.
The lingering effects of the dollar's rally and weak global
demand probably continued to hobble exports in the second
quarter, while imports poured in to meet robust domestic demand.
Trade is expected to have been a drag on GDP growth after making
a modest contribution in the first quarter.
Business spending is expected to have contracted for a third
consecutive quarter, the longest stretch since the 2007-2009
recession, though the pace of decline likely slowed.
Business spending has been hurt by lower oil prices, which
have squeezed profits in the energy sector, forcing companies to
cut capital spending budgets. Economists say uncertainty over
global demand and the upcoming U.S. presidential election are
also making companies cautious about spending.
Investment in residential construction and spending by the
government likely fell in the second quarter. Economists say the
decline will be payback after strong gains in the first quarter.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)