By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Aug 4 The number of Americans filing
for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, while
renewed job cuts in the energy sector boosted layoffs announced
by U.S.-based employers in July.
Despite the increases, the labor market remains healthy and
will probably continue to support economic growth for the rest
of this year. While other data on Thursday showed orders for
factory goods fell for a second straight month in June, largely
on weak demand for transportation equipment, there were signs
spending cuts in the energy sector were easing.
"The data do indicate the economy and the labor market are
improving. It appears that the collapse in the energy sector is
ending. For two months now, new orders for mining and oil and
gas field equipment were up," said Joel Naroff, chief economist
at Naroff Economic Advisors in Holland, Pennsylvania.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased
3,000 to a seasonally adjusted 269,000 for the week ended July
30, the Labor Department said. Economists had forecast initial
claims slipping to 265,000 in the latest week.
Claims have now been below 300,000, a threshold associated
with a strong labor market, for 74 consecutive weeks, the
longest streak since 1973. With the labor market perceived to be
either at or approaching full employment, there is probably
limited scope for further declines in claims.
The dollar gained versus a basket of currencies, surging
against the British pound after the Bank of England cut interest
rates and resumed bond purchases in a move aimed at mitigating
the impact of the country's vote to exit the European Union.
Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries rallied and stocks on Wall
Street were trading higher.
Claims tend to be volatile around this time of the year when
automobile manufacturers typically idle assembly lines for
retooling. Some, however, keep production running, which can
throw off the model the government uses to strip out seasonal
fluctuations from the data.
Through the gyrations, the trend in claims has remained
consistent with jobs market strength. The four-week moving
average of claims, considered a better measure of labor market
trends as it irons out week-to-week volatility, rose 3,750 to
260,250 last week.
"This level of unemployment claims points to continued very
subdued layoff rates at the start of the third quarter," said
John Ryding, chief economist at RDQ Economics in New York.
The claims data has no impact on July's employment report,
scheduled to be released on Friday, as it falls outside the
survey period. According to a Reuters poll of economists,
nonfarm payrolls likely increased by a healthy 180,000 jobs in
July after surging 287,000 the prior month. June's jump in job
gains was viewed as unsustainable given anemic economic growth.
Labor market strength is boosting consumer spending, which
is expected to help the economy regain speed after growth braked
to an average 1.0 percent annual rate in the last three
quarters.
ENERGY SECTOR JOB CUTS
In separate report, global outplacement consultancy
Challenger, Gray & Christmas said employers in the U.S.
announced plans to shed 45,346 workers from their payrolls in
July, a 19 percent increase from June.
Though it was the second straight monthly increase, layoffs
were 57 percent lower than in July last year. Job cuts in the
energy sector surged 796 percent to 17,725 last month.
"This was somewhat unexpected in light of recent projections
of increased oil prices and possible labor shortages in the
industry," said John Challenger, chief executive officer at
Challenger, Gray & Christmas.
In a third report, the Commerce Department said new orders
for manufactured goods declined 1.5 percent in June after
falling 1.2 percent in May. Orders for machinery gained 0.2
percent, with orders for machinery, oil field and gas field
machinery soaring 207.9 percent after vaulting 139.1 percent in
May.
Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft
increased 0.4 percent in June instead of the 0.2 percent gain
reported last month. These so-called core capital goods are seen
as a measure of business confidence and equipment spending.
An outright drop in inventories and sustained weakness in
business spending weighed on GDP growth in the second quarter,
with output rising at a tepid 1.2 percent annualized rate after
increasing at a 0.8 percent pace in the first three months of
the year.
The advance growth estimate reported last week could be
revised to about a 1.0 percent pace, economists said, as the
factory orders report showed lower nondurable goods inventories
in June than the government had assumed in the GDP report.
Factory goods dipped 0.1 percent in June. Inventories have
declined in 13 of the last 14 months. Shipments increased 0.7
percent. That lowered the inventories-to-shipments ratio to 1.35
from 1.36 in May.
