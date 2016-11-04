* Nonfarm payrolls forecast to have risen 175,000 in October
* Unemployment rate seen falling to 4.9 percent from 5.0
percent
* Average hourly earnings expected to gain 0.3 percent
WASHINGTON, Nov 4 U.S. employers likely stepped
up hiring in October and boosted wages for workers, which could
effectively seal the case for a December interest rate increase
from the Federal Reserve.
Nonfarm payrolls likely increased by 175,000 jobs last month
after rising 156,000 in September, according to a Reuters survey
of economists. The unemployment rate is forecast falling
one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.9 percent.
"The expected payroll gains should easily meet the Fed's
criteria of some further progress in the labor market, which
leaves us with a rate hike in December," said Harm Bandholz,
chief U.S. economist at UniCredit Research in New York.
The Labor Department will release its closely watched
employment report on Friday at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT), four days
before the Nov. 8 presidential election.
The report will come on the heels of data last week showing
an acceleration in economic growth in the third quarter. But
economists see little impact from the report on an increasingly
bitter and divisive campaign.
"There is so much noise out there right now, everyone is
screaming from the rooftops. I just don't know that any
particular data point is going to have a great bearing on the
election, in and of itself," said Sam Bullard, senior economist
at Wells Fargo Securities in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Though the U.S. central bank is expected to increase
borrowing costs next month, that decision will likely depend on
the outcome of Tuesday's election. The tight race between
Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and her Republican rival
Donald Trump has rattled financial markets.
The Fed on Wednesday left interest rates unchanged but said
its monetary policy-setting committee "judges that the case for
an increase in the federal funds rate has continued to
strengthen." It lifted its benchmark overnight interest rate
last December for the first time in nearly a decade.
"The election could still derail the Fed's plans,
particularly if a very close result led to one or both
candidates contesting it via the courts," said Paul Ashworth,
chief economist at Capital Economics in Toronto.
TREND HAS SLOWED
Despite October's anticipated pick-up in job gains, the
trend in employment growth has slowed as the labor market nears
full employment and the economy's recovery from the 2007-09
recession shows signs of aging.
Employment growth so far this year has averaged 178,000 jobs
per month, down from an average gain of 229,000 per month in
2015. Still, the monthly job gains are more than enough to
absorb new entrants into the labor market.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen has said the economy needs to create
just under 100,000 jobs a month to keep up with growth in the
work-age population.
The prospects of an interest rate hike next month could also
be bolstered by an anticipated solid rise in wages. Average
hourly earnings are expected to have increased 0.3 percent in
October after advancing 0.2 percent in September.
The lift from a calendar quirk could push the year-on-year
increase to 2.7 percent from 2.6 percent in September. The Fed
on Wednesday struck a fairly upbeat note on inflation, saying
price pressures had "increased somewhat since earlier this
year."
Despite the labor market nearing full employment, wage
growth has remained moderate. Economists blame this on a low
labor force participation rate.
The participation rate, or the share of working-age
Americans who are employed or at least looking for a job, is
hovering near multi-decade lows, in part reflecting demographic
changes.
A solid payrolls gain accompanied by a pick-up in wages
could support consumer spending heading into the holiday season,
and in turn keep the economy on a relatively higher growth path.
Economists expect a marginal impact on job growth from
hurricane Matthew, which lashed the southeast of the country
last month, causing extensive flooding. However, the storm could
have reduced the average workweek in October.
Payrolls could get a boost from early holiday season hiring.
"With labor markets tight, companies have started earlier
each year to secure scarce temporary workers for the upcoming
holiday season," said Michelle Girard, chief economist at RBS in
Stamford, Connecticut.
"If done earlier than the seasonal factors expect, this
seasonal hiring could bias the numbers higher."
Manufacturing employment likely fell for a third straight
month in October, while construction payrolls probably rose for
a second consecutive month.
