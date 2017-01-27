* Fourth-quarter GDP forecast rising at at 2.2 percent rate
* Consumer spending seen growing at a solid clip
* Trade expected to subtract from GDP growth
* Business spending on equipment expected to rebound
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 U.S. economic growth likely
slowed in the fourth quarter as a plunge in shipments of
soybeans weighed on exports, but a healthy increase in consumer
spending and rising business investment should underscore the
economy's underlying momentum.
Gross domestic product probably increased at a 2.2 percent
annual rate after accelerating at a 3.5 percent pace in the
third quarter, according to a Reuters survey of economists. The
government will publish its first estimate of fourth-quarter GDP
on Friday at 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT).
"Trade was a big boost to growth in the third quarter,
that's going to reverse," said Gus Faucher, a senior economist
at PNC Financial Services Group in Pittsburgh. "Consumer
spending, business investment and housing will add to growth, so
we will still see a solid improvement in the fourth quarter."
But fourth-quarter GDP data could surprise on the upside
after data on Thursday showed a drop in the goods trade deficit
in December and a jump in wholesale inventories. The Atlanta
Federal Reserve is forecasting the economy growing at a 2.9
percent rate in the fourth quarter.
Economists estimate trade could have subtracted as much as
1.5 percentage points from GDP growth in last quarter, reversing
the 0.85 percentage point contribution in the third quarter.
Most of the drag is expected to come from soybean exports, which
fired up GDP growth in the third quarter after a poor soy
harvest in Argentina and Brazil.
With a labor market that is at or near full employment
starting to lift wages and supporting consumer spending, the
outlook for the economy is bright. Growth this year could also
get a boost from President Donald Trump's pledge to increase
infrastructure spending, cut taxes and reduce regulations.
Although Trump has offered little detail on his economic
policy, his promises have been embraced by consumers, businesses
and investors. Consumer and business confidence have soared,
while the U.S. stock market has rallied to record highs.
GREAT UNCERTAINTY
"There is still great uncertainty over the details,
particularly in regards to trade policies. That being said,
risks to the U.S. growth outlook are likely to the upside," said
Sam Bullard, a senior economist at Wells Fargo Securities in the
Charlotte, North Carolina.
A strong economy would also mean further interest rate
increases from the Federal Reserve. The U.S. central bank has
forecast three rate hikes this year. It raised its benchmark
overnight interest rate in December by 25 basis points to a
range of 0.50 percent to 0.75 percent.
Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds
of U.S. economic activity, is expected to have increased at a
rate of at least 2.7 percent in the fourth quarter. It rose at a
3.0 percent pace in the third quarter.
Business investment likely shifted into higher gear, with
spending on equipment expected to have rebounded after four
straight quarters of declines. The anticipated gain in business
investment is likely to be driven by rises in gas and oil well
drilling, in tandem with the recovery in crude oil prices.
Energy services firm Baker Hughes said last Friday that U.S.
energy companies added 29 oil rigs in the week to Jan. 20,
bringing the total count to 551 - the most since November 2015.
"We could see the first signs of an investment comeback in
the oil and gas sector. That should continue to support growth
the in the early months of 2017," said Thomas Costerg, a senior
U.S. economist at Standard Chartered Bank in New York.
The gains in both consumer and business spending are
expected to have resulted in a measure of private domestic
demand rising at a brisk 3.0 percent, accelerating from the 2.4
percent pace notched in the third quarter.
Inventory investment likely contributed to growth for a
second straight quarter. JPMorgan is forecasting inventories
adding six-tenths of a percentage point to GDP growth, up from
the 0.5 percentage point contribution in the third quarter.
Investment in home building probably rebounded after two
straight quarters of decline, making a modest contribution to
growth. While government spending is expected to have picked up,
economists said a downward surprise could not be ruled out.
"Since 1992, there appears to be bias for it to be weak
during presidential election years," said Ryan Sweet, senior
economist at Moody's Analytics in Westchester, Pennsylvania.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)