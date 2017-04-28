* First-quarter GDP forecast rising at a 1.2 percent rate
* Consumer spending, inventories to restrain growth
* Business investment, homebuilding seen accelerating
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, April 28 The U.S. economy likely hit
a soft patch in the first quarter as an unseasonably warm winter
and rising inflation weighed on consumer spending, in a
potential setback to President Donald Trump's promise to boost
growth.
Reduced business investment in inventories and government
spending cuts also crimped gross domestic product growth. A
Reuters survey of economists conducted last week forecast GDP
rising at a 1.2 percent annual rate, but many economists lowered
their estimates after the government on Thursday released
advance reports on the goods trade deficit and inventories in
March.
The Atlanta Federal Reserve is forecasting the economy
growing at only a 0.2 percent rate in the first quarter, which
would be the weakest performance in three years.
The economy grew at a 2.1 percent pace in the fourth
quarter. The government will publish its advance first-quarter
GDP estimate on Friday at 8:30 a.m.(1230 GMT). The expected
sluggish first-quarter growth pace, however, is not a true
picture of the economy's health.
The labor market is near full employment and consumer
confidence is near multi-year highs, suggesting that the mostly
weather-induced slowdown in consumer spending is probably
temporary. First-quarter GDP tends to underperform because of
difficulties with the calculation of data that the government
has acknowledged and is working to rectify.
"The weakness is not a reflection of the underlying health
of the economy, part of it is residual seasonality," said Ryan
Sweet, a senior economist at Moody's Analytics in West Chester,
Pennsylvania. "It has become more understood over the past few
years, that's why people often discount first-quarter GDP."
Even without the seasonal quirk and temporary restraints,
economists say it would be difficult for Trump to fulfill his
pledge to raise annual GDP growth to 4 percent, without
increases in productivity.
Trump is targeting infrastructure spending, tax cuts and
deregulation to achieve his goal of faster economic growth.
On Wednesday, the Trump administration proposed a tax plan that
includes cutting the corporate income tax rate to 15 percent
from 35 percent, but offered no details.
ANEMIC CONSUMER SPENDING
Economists estimate that growth in consumer spending, which
accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity,
braked to below a 1.0 percent rate in the first quarter. That
would be the slowest pace in nearly four years and follows the
fourth quarter's robust 3.5 percent growth rate.
The expected weakness in consumer spending is blamed on a
mild winter, which undermined demand for heating and utilities
production. Higher inflation, which saw the consumer price index
averaging 2.5 percent in the first quarter, also hurt spending.
Government delays issuing income tax refunds to combat fraud
also weighed on consumer spending. Economists said Federal
Reserve officials were likely to view both the anemic consumer
spending and GDP growth as temporary when they meet next week.
The Fed is not expected to raise interest rates.
"The good news is that the Fed in recent years has distanced
itself from the GDP numbers," said Lou Crandall, chief economist
at Wrightson ICAP in Jersey City, New Jersey. "A weak
first-quarter GDP print should not affect the policy debate."
After contributing to GDP growth for two straight quarters,
inventory investment was likely a drag in the first quarter.
JPMorgan is forecasting inventories chopping off one percentage
point from GDP growth. Trade was likely neutral after being a
huge drag in the fourth quarter.
But some good news is expected. Business investment likely
rose further, with spending on equipment seen accelerating
thanks to rising gas and oil well drilling as oil prices
continue their recovery from multi-year lows.
Investment in home building is also expected to have gained
momentum in the first quarter.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)