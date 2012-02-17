(Adds historical comparison and company earnings report)
* Consumer prices rise 0.2 percent in January
* Core CPI up 0.2 percent
* 12-month core rate at 2.3 percent, a 3-year high
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, Feb 17 U.S. gasoline prices
jumped in January, leading overall consumer prices higher and
offering a reminder of the risks energy costs pose to the
economic recovery.
Despite the warning signal, overall consumer prices rose
just 0.2 percent, the Labor Department said on Friday, which is
unlikely to ring alarm bells at the Federal Reserve.
Strong jobs and factory data have eased worries U.S.
economic growth could slow sharply, but tensions between Western
nations and Iran still threaten to hand the economy a repeat of
2011 when a spike in energy prices hit the recovery hard.
"The greatest concern is that geopolitical strains in the
Middle East will spill over into the oil market, pushing prices
higher in a replay of last year's oil price spike," economists
at Bank of America said in a note to clients.
For the Fed, an energy prices spike would represent a
quandary: it could hurt the economy even as it boosts inflation.
Gasoline prices increased 0.9 percent in January and they have
continued to move higher this month.
"Consumers are going to feel a gasoline pinch in the first
half of this year," said Chris Christopher, an economist at IHS
Global Insight.
The report also showed so-called core prices, which strip
out food and energy costs, rose 0.2 percent. That pushed the
increase over the last 12 months up to 2.3 percent, the fastest
pace since September 2008.
While the year-on-year reading on overall prices has been
easing, the steady pick-up in core suggests inflation pressures
are not subsiding as quickly as expected, and it could lead to
some wariness at the Fed about launching another round of bond
purchases to drive borrowing costs lower.
"At the margin it does lean against the case for more (bond
purchases)," said JPMorgan economist Michael Feroli.
CAUTION REIGNS
U.S. stocks hovered near recent highs, with investors wary
of making big bets heading into a holiday weekend when hopes are
set for Greece's bailout plan to be approved. Treasury debt
prices fell and the dollar was flat against a basket of
currencies.
A separate report by the private Conference Board showed a
gauge of future U.S. economic activity rose to a 3-1/2 year high
in January on solid gains in manufacturing.
Last month, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke left the door open to
further Fed bond buying to boost growth, but a steady stream of
upbeat data in recent weeks has led analysts to dial down their
expectations for a further easing of monetary policy.
In January, used car and truck prices fell 1.0 percent and
new vehicle prices were flat, moderating the overall gain in
core prices. Policymakers watch core prices closely because they
see them as a better guide to inflation trends.
Food also played a role in the overall increase in prices.
Food costs rose 0.2 percent in January and were up 4.4 percent
year-on-year.
Worldwide, food prices rose in January for the first time in
six months and HJ Heinz Co and Campbell Soup Co said on Friday
that higher commodity costs have hurt sales volume.
Despite the spike in U.S. gasoline prices last month,
overall energy prices rose just 0.2 percent because electricity
prices were flat and costs to consumers for piped natural gas
services fell 2.9 percent.
Even so, gasoline prices remain a threat to the economy,
with oil hovering near $120 a barrel on Friday. Iran, which
Western nations accuse of seeking to develop nuclear weapons,
is facing sanctions that could cripple its oil exports.
After rising throughout January, the national price for
regular unleaded gasoline in the United States rose to $3.58 a
gallon in the week through Monday, according to the Energy
Information Administration. It had started the year around $3.32
a gallon.
(Editing by Andrea Ricci)