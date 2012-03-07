(Adds consumer credit report, stocks close)
* Private sector adds 216,000 jobs in Feb -ADP
* Labor Department revises up 4th quarter unit labor costs
* Home prices fell in January -CoreLogic
* Mortgage purchase applications rose last week -MBA
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, March 7 U.S. companies increased
their hiring in February, shoring up expectations that the labor
market's recovery has moved into a higher gear.
Separate data on Wednesday showed wages grew much more
quickly at the end of last year than originally estimated, good
news for consumers, but a potential inflation problem for the
Federal Reserve.
The private sector added 216,000 jobs last month, according
to the ADP National Employment Report, topping economists'
expectations for a gain of 208,000.
The ADP figures come ahead of the government's more
comprehensive monthly labor market report on Friday, which
includes both public- and private-sector employment.
"After two years of expansion without much gain in
employment, we're finally hitting the point where firms need to
begin adding people in order to meet increased orders," said
Steve Blitz, senior economist at ITG Investment Research in New
York. "There are still risks ahead, but if you could just stop
the clock right where we are now, you've got a recovery that is
gathering some momentum; it appears to be self-reinforcing."
Economists polled by Reuters expect Friday's report to show
a gain of 210,000 in nonfarm payrolls, with a gain in the
private sector of 225,000 jobs offsetting a modest decline in
government jobs.
Economists often refer to the ADP report to fine-tune their
expectations for the payrolls numbers, though it is not always
accurate in predicting the outcome.
Daniel Silver, an economist at JPMorgan, noted that in the
month of February in recent years, the difference between the
two reports has been smaller and missed only by 2,000 in 2010
and 5,000 in 2011.
The ADP report showed small businesses driving the gains in
February, with an increase of 108,000 jobs. Medium-sized
companies added 88,000 jobs, and larger companies created 20,000
positions.
ADP's January figures were revised up to an increase of
173,000 jobs from 170,000. The report is jointly developed with
Macroeconomic Advisers LLC.
The data helped drive a rebound on Wall Street on Wednesday,
a day after its worst selloff in three months, with stocks
closing higher, while prices of safe-haven U.S. Treasuries eased
slightly. Signs that Greece's debt swap was advancing also
cheered investors.
WAGES REVISED HIGHER
Unit labor costs, which the Federal Reserve watches closely
for signs of inflation, rose at an annual rate of 2.8 percent in
the fourth quarter, the Labor Department said, revised sharply
up from the 1.2 percent pace it reported last month.
Third-quarter wage growth was raised to a 3.9 percent pace from
the previously reported drop of 2.1 percent.
Hourly earnings, adjusted for inflation, rose at a 2.8
percent rate in the fourth quarter, revised from the previously
reported increase of 1.0 percent. It was the largest gain since
the second quarter of 2010..
"There is no room for policy complacency on the inflation
side," said Alan Ruskin, head of G10 currency strategy at
Deutsche Bank in New York. "The Fed is going to be confronted
with a very difficult decision on how to proceed if the economy
remains on its current path, and there is no evidence of core
disinflation."
The U.S. central bank, which will hold its next policy
meeting on Tuesday, has held interest rates near zero since late
2008 as part of its efforts to boost the economy. In January, it
said it would likely keep rates low through at least late 2014.
The Labor Department revised up its reading on non-farm
productivity growth to a 0.9 percent pace in the fourth quarter
from 0.7 percent. Productivity has slowed after growing rapidly
as the economy emerged from the 2007-09 recession, and analysts
said the rise in unit labor costs, if sustained, could weigh on
companies' results.
Higher labor costs can hurt "job growth as employers squeeze
more out of the existing labor pool as they scramble to maintain
profit margins in a growth environment that remains OK, but far
from robust," said Eric Green, chief economist at TD Securities
in New York.
Data later on Wednesday showed consumer credit expanded
sharply in January for the fifth month in a row as Americans
borrowed money to buy cars and go to school.
A report from the Federal Reserve showed total consumer
credit grew by $17.776 billion in January, much more than the
$10.0 billion increase analysts expected.
Once a pillar of the economy, consumers had shied away from
taking on more credit-card obligations as they paid off debt
that was accumulated ahead of the financial crisis.
But the recent growth in credit suggests Americans are
becoming less uneasy.
Separate reports on the housing market, which along with the
labor market is one of the biggest obstacles to a
self-sustaining economic recovery, suggested the sector is
continuing to scrape along the bottom.
Home prices fell 1.0 percent in January, the sixth straight
month of declines as sales of cheaper distressed properties took
a toll, data analysis firm CoreLogic said.
Compared with January of last year, prices were down 3.1
percent. But excluding distressed sales, prices rose 0.7 percent
in January and were off just 0.9 percent on a yearly basis.
Applications for U.S. mortgages to buy homes rose last week
though demand for refinancing sagged, the Mortgage Bankers
Association said.
