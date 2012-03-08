(Recasts; adds details on household debt, economists' quotes)
* Household debt up for first time in 3-1/2 years in Q4
* Income gains push debt-to-income ratio to 2004 low
* New weekly jobless claims rise 8,000
By Jason Lange and Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, March 8 U.S. families took on
more debt in late 2011 for the first time in 3-1/2 years but a
rise in after-tax incomes left consumers in better shape to
spend.
Other data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing
for jobless benefits rose last week, but not enough to change
perceptions the labor market was strengthening.
The U.S. economy is still limping back from a financial
crisis that wreaked havoc on household finances and put millions
of people out of work.
However, rising incomes eased the pinch in the fourth
quarter. The ratio of household liabilities to after-tax income
- a broad measure of the debt burden - fell to 117.5 percent,
its lowest level since 2004.
Economists are unsure how much more that debt burden must
decline for consumers to feel normal again, but Thursday's data
pointed to progress.
"Any little inroads we make bring us that much closer to
getting back to a normal rate of consumer spending," said Ellen
Zentner, an economist at Nomura in New York.
In a separate report, Labor Department data showed initial
claims for jobless benefits unexpectedly rose last week to
362,000. Still, new claims remained near the four-year low
reached last month.
"You are bound to get some uptick even when the overall
trend is downward. The labor market is improving, but it's still
quite impaired," said Paul Edelstein, an economist at IHS Global
Insight in Lexington, Massachusetts.
A closely watched report on employment on Friday is expected
to show solid job growth in February and could reduce chances of
more monetary stimulus from the Fed, which meets on Tuesday.
The government is expected to report the economy added
210,000 new jobs last month, according to a Reuters survey.
THE WEALTH EFFECT
U.S. financial markets largely ignored Thursday's data, with
traders taking their cue from developments on Greece's efforts
to get private creditors to join a bond-swap deal.
With labor market conditions improving, Americans appear
more willing and more able to take on debt.
Consumer credit swelled by 6.9 percent during last three
months of 2011, the Fed said. It was the biggest gain since the
same period in 2001 when credit was surging in the wake of the
Sept. 11 attacks in New York and Washington.
Other reports have shown that much of the recent surge in
borrowing has been to buy cars and pay for college.
In the fourth quarter, the Fed's report showed households
continued to shed mortgage debt, which declined at a 1.5 percent
annual rate. That was the smallest drop in two years, suggesting
Americans were closer to recovering from the debt hangover left
by a burst housing bubble.
It also showed household wealth increased by $1.2 trillion,
with a drop in the value of real estate tempering gains from
stocks.
The extra wealth could lead consumers to spend more,
especially if home prices bottom out, as some analysts expect.
"The combined wealth effects from financial and housing
assets (will likely) begin lending increasing support to
consumption growth as the year progresses," Troy Davig, an
economist at Barclays, wrote in a note to clients.
Still, families have struggled to rebuild their net wealth
after the country's housing bubble popped and triggered the last
recession. Household net wealth in the fourth quarter was still
about 13 percent below its peak in the second quarter of 2007.
