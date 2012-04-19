(Adds details, new analyst comments, updates markets)
* Jobless claims fall 2,000 last week, less than expected
* Mid-Atlantic factory activity slows this month
* Existing home sales fall 2.6 percent in March
* Weak data blamed on unwinding of boost from mild weather
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, April 19 The number of Americans
claiming unemployment benefits for the first time fell only
slightly last week, suggesting that job growth in April will not
improve much after March's disappointing performance.
Other data on Thursday showed factory activity in the
Mid-Atlantic region slowed sharply this month and home resales
dropped for a second straight month in March.
Economists viewed the string of weak reports as payback
after an abnormally warm winter boosted activity and did not
believe that the economy would suffer a repeat of 2011, when
growth slowed down sharply in the first half of the year.
"The economy really benefited from the mild winter in the
first quarter. There is no immediate concern that the recovery
is in serious jeopardy," said Ryan Sweet, a senior economist at
Moody's Analytics in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
"We will see the economy slow a notch, but I don't think we
are going to see the sharp deceleration that we saw last year."
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits slipped 2,000
to a seasonally adjusted 386,000, the Labor Department said. The
prior week's data was revised to show 8,000 more applications
received than previously reported.
The four-week moving average for new claims, considered a
better measure of labor market trends, rose to 2-1/2 month high.
In a separate report, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank
said its Mid-Atlantic business activity index fell to 8.5 this
month from 12.5 in March. A reading above zero indicates
expansion in the region's manufacturing sector.
While factories in eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey
and Delaware received fewer orders and shipped out fewer goods
than the prior month, they hired more workers. In addition,
unfilled orders piled up a bit after falling in March.
First-quarter economic growth is seen between 2.5 percent
and 3.0 percent, little changed from the fourth quarter's 3.0
percent annualized pace.
MORE FED EASING ON THE TABLE
Some economists took a dim view of the data, which came
ahead of the U.S. central bank's policy meeting next week.
No major policy announcement is expected, but economists say
a third round of bond purchases or other quantitative easing
later in the year cannot be ruled out, especially if labor
market conditions weaken significantly.
"It's just kind of signaling a weak economy," said Bricklin
Dwyer, an economist at BNP Paribas in New York.
"We anticipate the Fed providing more accommodation,
although the bar for QE3 is pretty high. In the interim, between
now and June, the Fed is likely to get some pretty poor data in
terms of jobs, which means they will be falling further behind
on their mandate," Dwyer said.
Stocks on Wall Street were flat to marginally lower. U.S.
Treasury debt prices rose, while the dollar was little changed
against a basket of currencies.
The claims data covered the week for April's nonfarm
payrolls survey. The four-week average of new applications rose
marginally between the March and April survey periods,
suggesting not much change in labor market conditions.
The March payrolls data earlier this month showed employers
added 120,000 new jobs, the least since October, after averaging
246,000 jobs per month over the prior three months.
There were mixed signals for the housing market, with a
third report showing home resales dropped 2.6 percent to an
annual rate of 4.48 million units last month.
But the National Association of Realtors report showed the
supply of unsold properties fell to 2.37 million and Realtors in
some markets reported shortages of housing stock.
"This should speed up the process of clearing the overhang
of inventories in those regions, though there is a stream of
foreclosures that will continue to come on to the market
throughout 2012," said Ellen Zentner, a senior economist at
Nomura Securities in New York.
The median price for a home resale rose to $163,800 in
March, up 2.5 percent from a year ago. The months' supply was
unchanged at 6.3 months, suggesting prices could still fall.
House prices have fallen by about 32 percent from their peak
at the end of 2005.
