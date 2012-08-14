* Retail sales rise 0.8 percent in July
* U.S. producer prices climb 0.3 percent in July
* NFIB small business sentiment index falls to 91.2 in July
* Business sales fall 1.1 percent in June
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, Aug 14 U.S retail sales rose in July
for the first time in four months as demand climbed for goods
ranging from cars to electronics, a sign that consumers could
drive faster economic growth in the third quarter.
Sales rose 0.8 percent last month, the largest gain since
February and well above analysts' expectations, Commerce
Department data showed on Tuesday.
A separate report showed U.S. producer prices increased in
July at the fastest pace in five months even as energy prices
fell.
The broad-based expansion in retail sales bolstered the view
that the slowdown in economic growth during the second quarter
will prove temporary.
"Here comes the U.S. consumer," said Harm Bandholz, an
economist at UniCredit in New York.
Consumer spending drives the U.S. economy, and the report
could give some relief to President Barack Obama, whose November
re-election bid against Mitt Romney, the presumptive Republican
nominee, has been imperiled by a weak recovery.
But after a dismal spring, summer has brought more
reassuring signs for the economy.
Hiring accelerated in July despite an uptick in the jobless
rate, and Tuesday's data added to uncertainty that the Federal
Reserve will implement a third round of bond-buying, or
quantitative easing, to stimulate growth.
"Today's retail sales data further reduces the likelihood of
QE3 in September, but does not take it off the table," said
Michelle Meyer, an economist at Bank of America in New York.
Fed policymakers meet next on Sept. 12-13.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected retail sales to
rise 0.3 percent. U.S. stocks climbed on the data, as did yields
on U.S. government debt. The dollar rose against the yen.
CAUTIOUS CONSUMERS
Pointing to a strong increase in consumer spending in July,
the so-called core measure of retail sales - which excludes
autos, gasoline and building materials - rose 0.9 percent. That
was the biggest gain since January.
Stronger consumer spending would help corporations doing
business in the United States. Home Depot Inc, the
world's largest home improvement chain, reported a quarterly
profit that beat Wall Street views on Tuesday and raised its
earnings outlook for the fiscal year.
Economic growth in the United States cooled to a 1.5 percent
annual rate in the second quarter from a 2 percent pace in the
first three months of the year, and economists are now banking
on an acceleration.
In the retail report, the government said sales contracted
more than previously thought in June, further darkening the view
of the second quarter.
The Commerce Department said in another report that sales at
all businesses slipped in June by the most since March 2009,
which economists said should curb some enthusiasm over the jump
in retail sales.
"Given that sales are only marginally higher since the start
of the year, households clearly remain cautious," said Amna
Asaf, an economist with Capital Economics in Toronto.
And with good reason. Dark clouds continue to loom over the
economic outlook.
The euro zone's debt-ravaged economy shrank in the second
quarter after flat-lining in the first, a report showed on
Tuesday.
Europe's travails have fueled economic uncertainty, and
appear to be choking hiring in the United States.
U.S. small business sentiment fell for a third straight
month in July as owners worried about sales revenue, according
to a survey by the National Federation of Independent Business.
SOFTER ENERGY PRICES
By undercutting global growth, the debt crisis in the euro
zone has also pushed oil prices lower since March.
While the Labor Department's index of producer prices, which
measures prices received by farms, factories and refineries,
climbed 0.3 percent last month on higher costs for consumer
goods and food, the gain was muted by a drop in energy prices.
Still, core inflation at the wholesale level accelerated in
July. The core measure has held at higher levels even as a sharp
drop in energy prices over the past year has pulled overall
producer prices lower.
Some policymakers at the Fed worry that further moves to
lower borrowing costs could fuel inflation, though the central
bank has said it was ready to do more to help the economy if
needed.
"This report suggests core inflation will persist despite
price swings in food and energy," said Cooper Howes, an
economist at Barclays in New York.