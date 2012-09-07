* Nonfarm payrolls expected to rise 125,000 in August
* Unemployment rate seen holding steady at 8.3 percent
* Payrolls could surprise on the upside after ADP data
* Weak report could seal deal for Fed action, hurt Obama
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Sept 7 The U.S. labor market likely
took a step back in August, an outcome that could compel the
Federal Reserve to pump additional money into the sluggish
economy.
Growth in nonfarm payrolls is expected to have slowed last
month to 125,000 from 163,000 in July, according to a Reuters
survey of economists. The unemployment rate is seen holding
steady at 8.3 percent.
The elevated jobless rate has put the economy front and
center in the race for the White House, endangering President
Barack Obama's hopes for a second term.
A weak jobs report from the Labor Department on Friday could
rob Obama of any momentum he hoped to gain with his speech at
the Democratic National Convention on Thursday.
"If the labor market continues to sputter then it makes it a
much more difficult case (for Obama) to get a second term," said
Sean Snaith, director of the University of Central Florida's
Institute for Economic Competitiveness.
Job growth, however, could surprise on the upside after an
independent survey on Thursday showed private employers hired
the most workers in five months in August. In addition, a gauge
of service sector employment touched a four month high.
Those numbers led JPMorgan to push up its forecast for the
government's measure to a gain of 150,000 jobs from 115,000.
The Labor Department's report will be released at 8:30 a.m.
(1230 GMT).
The economy has experienced three years of growth since the
2007-09 recession, but the expansion has been grudging and the
jobless rate has held above 8 percent for more than three years
-- the longest stretch since the Great Depression.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke last week said the labor market's
stagnation was a "grave concern," a comment that raised
expectations for a further easing of monetary policy as soon as
the central bank's meeting on Wednesday and Thursday.
"The economy is growing at a steady pace, but nothing to
write home about and that is why I think the Fed will announce
some sort of bond buying program next week," said Sung Won Sohn,
an economics professor at California State University Channel
Islands in Camarillo, California.
TREADING WATER
The jobless rate peaked at 10 percent in October 2009, but
progress reducing it stalled this year, threatening Obama's bid
for a second term. An online Reuters/Ipsos poll on Thursday gave
Republican Challenger Mitt Romney a 1-point edge on Obama, 45
percent to 44 percent.
The lack of headway putting Americans back to work has also
put the question of further monetary stimulus on the table at
the Fed. The central bank has held interest rates close to zero
for nearly four years and pumped about $2.3 trillion into the
economy through two bouts of bond buying.
If payroll growth exceeds 150,000 and the unemployment rate
dips, many economists think that could prevent the Fed from
launching a third round of bond purchases and simply push
further into the future its conditional pledge to keep rates
near zero through late 2014.
Such an outcome in payroll growth would add to data ranging
from consumer spending to housing that have suggested the
economy regained some momentum early in the third quarter.
"That may give ammunition to those policymakers who are
skeptical about giving more accommodation," said Adolfo
Laurenti, deputy chief economist at Mesirow Financial in
Chicago, who said the jobless rate could well drop.
Hiring cooled significantly over the last three months to an
average of 105,000 per month from 226,000 in the January-March
period.
Economists blame fears of the so-called U.S. fiscal cliff --
the $500 billion or so in expiring tax cuts and government
spending reductions set to take hold at the start of next year
unless Congress acts -- and Europe's long-running debt problems,
for the slowdown in hiring.
"There is a tremendous amount of uncertainty, business
leaders, much like investors, remain cautious," said Brian
Levitt, an economist at OppenheimerFunds in New York.