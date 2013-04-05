* Nonfarm payrolls seen rising 200,000 in March
* Unemployment rate expected to be steady at 7.7 percent
* Average hourly earnings expected to rise 0.2 percent
* Report to show economic recovery gaining traction
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, April 5 American employers likely
hired at a moderate pace in March, a sign the economy was
gathering momentum even as Washington stepped up an austerity
drive by enacting painful spending cuts.
The economy probably added 200,000 jobs last month, with the
jobless rate steady at 7.7 percent, according to a Reuters
survey of economists.
That would mark the fourth time in five months that nonfarm
payrolls increased by least 200,000, a robust trend considering
the drag on the economy from a January tax increase and federal
budget cuts that began in March.
Indeed, with Europe bogged down in a sovereign debt crisis
that has fueled record joblessness, the apparently resilient
U.S. economy is looking like one of the world's star performers.
"It looks like growth in the first quarter of this year was
actually pretty good," said Paul Dales, an economist at Capital
Economics in London.
The Labor Department will release the March employment
report on Friday at 8:30 a.m.
The job gains could fuel discussion at the Federal Reserve
about whether the central bank should dial back its bond-buying
stimulus program, perhaps as soon as this summer. Optimism over
the U.S. economy has helped drive a 6 percent gain in the
Standard & Poor's stock index since the beginning of the year.
At the same time, analysts note that the spending cuts have
only just begun and will be a more substantial drag on the
economy between April and June, when many government workers
begin taking days off work without pay.
Government payrolls are expected to shed only 9,000 workers
in March, roughly the same as in the prior month.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, who has said the labor market
must show sustained improvement before monetary stimulus is
eased, has voiced concern about the spending cuts.
BUMPS IN THE ROAD
Even a modest miss for the payroll reading would leave the
labor market's recovery broadly on track, analysts said.
Unusually cold weather in March might have dulled hiring in
areas such as construction, while nervousness over the federal
budget cuts might have made businesses shy about hiring.
These factors could explain some of the slowdown in job
growth last month tracked by private payroll processor ADP. They
also may have contributed to a dip in sentiment among factory
managers and an increase in new claims for jobless benefits last
month, said Carl Riccadonna, an economist at Deutsche Bank in
New York
Nonetheless, these are widely seen as temporary headwinds
for the job market recovery.
"The underlying momentum remains intact," said Riccadonna.
Since the 2007-09 recession ended, the U.S. economy has
struggled to grow above a 2 percent annual pace, while output
barely grew in the fourth quarter. But growth is widely expected
to rebound in the first quarter before growing at around a 2.5
percent in the second half of the year. Rising incomes and
progress made by families in reducing debt are seen fueling the
above-trend growth.
In March, average hourly earnings are expected to have risen
0.2 percent. That would be the fifth straight month of gains.
The length of the average work week is expected to have remained
steady at 34.5 hours.
Employment gains last month should be below the 236,000 jobs
created in February, but that would still be well above what has
passed for normal in recent years. Since the country emerged
from a deep recession and payrolls began growing again in 2010,
hiring has averaged just 159,000 per month.
Another indicator of labor market health will come in the
share of the population that is either employed or looking for
work. The jobless rate has fallen a half percentage point since
July, but some of this is due to workers' leaving the labor
force, either because they retired, went back to school or gave
up looking for work.
The labor force participation rate fell to 63.5 percent in
February, matching a three-decade low. A stabilization of this
indicator could point to more healing in the labor market.