By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, May 17 Americans felt better about
their economic and financial prospects in early May as consumer
sentiment rose to the highest level in nearly six years, an
encouraging sign after other recent data had suggested broader
U.S. growth is cooling.
A gauge of future economic activity released on Friday also
suggested the expected slowdown will be temporary, with the
index rising in April to a near five-year high.
Economists expect growth will likely slow in the second
quarter from the 2.5 percent pace at the beginning of the year
as tighter fiscal policy starts to bite. But recent stronger
than expected improvement in several areas, including the labor
market and retail sales, has suggested the recovery remains
resilient.
"We're still definitely on the recovery path. We expect that
this is going to be a very long and gradual recovery," said
Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg,
Florida.
"Most economists are looking for stronger growth in the
second half of the year and into next year."
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's preliminary
reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment rose to 83.7
from 76.4 in April, topping economists' expectations for 78.
It was the highest level since July 2007.
Economists will watch to see if the improvement will be
confirmed at the end of the month with the final sentiment
reading. There has been some volatility lately between the
initial and final reports as government austerity takes effect,
Barclays wrote.
The cheery attitudes at the beginning of the month were
particularly seen among upper-income households.
More consumers gave a favorable view of their personal
finances than in anytime since 2007, with the largest gains
among households in the upper third of income levels. More
respondents also thought the economy would continue to improve
in the year ahead.
Higher earners more frequently reported having less debt and
higher asset values, though consumers were still not that much
more optimistic they would see higher income in the year ahead.
Upper income households are more likely to be invested and
therefore reap the benefits of the stock market rally, which has
taken the market to record highs this year. Since the beginning
of 2013, the benchmark S&P 500 is up about 16 percent.
The rise in stocks may also be offsetting any hit to
consumers following the expiration of the payroll tax holiday at
the beginning of the year, which raised taxes for many
Americans.
"For (upper income) people, the payroll tax and gasoline
prices didn't really matter much, but stock prices and home
prices rising, that's a big, big plus," said Brown.
The barometer of current economic conditions jumped to 97.5
from 89.9, the highest since October 2007, while the gauge of
consumer expectations gained to 74.8 from 67.8.
Shopping plans were similarly encouraging, with the gauge of
buying attitudes for durable goods rising to 148 from 137.
Consumer activity accounts for about two-thirds of the economy.
"Changes in confidence don't always filter through into
changes in spending, but the omens are good," said Amna Asaf,
economist at Capital Economics.
Friday's reports gave a boost to stocks with Wall Street
trading higher in the late-morning. The dollar rose against the
euro and yen shortly after the data, while Treasuries prices
fell further.
A separate report from the Conference Board showed its
Leading Economic Index increased 0.6 percent to 95.0 last month,
the highest level since June 2008. The index had slipped 0.2
percent in March.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected the index to rise
only 0.2 percent in April.