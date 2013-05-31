* Consumer spending falls 0.2 percent in April
* Inflation measures fall further below Fed target
* Low inflation argues against tapering of Fed bond buys
* Consumer sentiment near 6-year high in May
* Midwest factory activity jumps in May
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, May 31 U.S. consumer spending fell
in April for the first time in almost a year and already low
inflation declined further, undercutting arguments for a
near-term tapering of the Federal Reserve's bond-buying
stimulus.
Despite the pullback in consumer spending, the economy is
not slowing abruptly. Consumer sentiment approached a six-year
high in May and factory activity in the Midwest regained speed
this month, other data showed on Friday.
While this suggests the economy may be squeezing out of a
soft patch hit early in the second quarter, the limited show of
strength is unlikely to convince the U.S. central bank to start
scaling back the $85 billion in bonds it is buying each month.
"Any enthusiasm to slow the pace of bond purchases before
the end of the summer will likely be tempered at the margin,
particularly given the benign inflationary backdrop," said
Millan Mulraine, a senior economist at TD Securities in New
York.
Consumer spending fell 0.2 percent, the weakest reading
since May last year, the Commerce Department said. When adjusted
for inflation, spending nudged up 0.1 percent.
The sixth straight month of gains in the so-called real
consumer spending reflected a 0.3 percent decline in a price
index for consumer outlays. It was the second straight monthly
decline in the index and the largest drop since July last year.
Over the past 12 months, inflation has slowed to just 0.7
percent, the smallest gain since October 2009 and well below the
Fed's 2 percent target. The price index had increased 1 percent
in the period through March.
A core price index, which strips out food and energy costs,
was up 1.1 percent in the past 12 months, compared with a 1.2
percent rise in March. The Fed watches this index closely to try
to gauge inflation trends.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said last week the central bank
could decide to start tapering its bond purchases at one of its
"next few meetings" if the economy appeared set to maintain
momentum.
But analysts said Bernanke would likely be reluctant to do
so if inflation did not look to be picking up.
"I suspect that if inflation readings remain very low it's
going to make him want to keep on purchasing at the current
pace," said Michael Schumacher, head of global rates strategy at
UBS in Stamford, Connecticut.
RESILIENT ECONOMY
Some economists cut their already low second-quarter growth
forecasts on the soft spending data.
Nevertheless, they said the economy was largely holding its
own in the face of belt-tightening in Washington as the
government tries to cut its budget deficit. Growth is being
supported by rising house and share prices, as well as steady
gains in employment, which are lifting household spirits.
The final reading on the Thomson Reuters/University of
Michigan's index on consumer sentiment rose to 84.5 from 76.4 in
April. It was the highest level since July 2007.
Manufacturing is also showing tentative signs of regaining
its footing, after being shaken by tighter fiscal policy.
The Institute for Supply Management-Chicago business
barometer rose to 58.7 from 49 in April. A reading above 50
indicates expansion in the regional economy.
The gains were driven by a pickup in new orders, a jump in
an employment measure, supplier deliveries and unfilled orders.
Inventories also fell, a good sign for the region's factories.
The survey correlates closely to the national Institute for
Supply Management manufacturing index. The ISM will publish its
national factory survey on Monday.
"The rebound in order growth, employment growth, order
backlogs and production, while continuing to liquidate inventory
at a rapid pace, suggests that manufacturing conditions improved
significantly in the month," said John Ryding, chief economist
at RDQ Economics in New York.
Though consumer spending fell last month, it was mainly held
down by weak demand for utilities and a drop in receipts at
gasoline stations on the back of a fall in prices at the pump.
Spending on durable goods increased 0.4 percent, before
adjusting for the drop in inflation.
"Real spending is soft, but enough to help carry the economy
forward," said Ryan Sweet, a senior economist at Moody's
Analytics in West Chester Pennsylvania. "We need the consumer to
continue spending because there are not many legs to stand on."
Consumer spending, which accounts for about 70 percent of
U.S. economic activity, grew at a 3.4 percent annual rate in the
first quarter. That helped push economic growth ahead at a 2.4
percent pace.
But lack of income growth against the backdrop of modest job
gains could restrain consumer spending. Income was flat in April
and the saving rate was unchanged at 2.5 percent.
"A low 2.5 percent personal savings rate gives the consumer
little cushion to sustain spending in the face of unexpected
adverse shocks," said Scott Anderson, chief economist at the
Bank of the West in San Francisco.