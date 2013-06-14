* Consumer sentiment slips from near six-year high
* Producer prices rise 0.5 percent in May
* Core wholesale prices up just 0.1 percent
* Factory output edges higher after two monthly declines
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, June 14 U.S. consumer sentiment
edged off a six-year high in June while manufacturing output
picked up a bit last month after two straight months of
declines, suggesting the economy remains on a moderate growth
path.
While other data on Friday showed wholesale prices jumped in
May as gasoline and food prices rebounded, underlying inflation
pressures were muted.
The reports come ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting next
week where policymakers will discuss whether and when to start
scaling back their $85 billion a month pace of bond buying.
Though the economy is showing resilience in the face of
tighter fiscal policy in Washington, the pace of growth is
unspectacular and inflation is well below the central bank's 2
percent target.
"The Fed is likely to maintain its current pace of
securities purchases until later in the fall. There is no sign
of inflation and growth is still moderate," said Gus Faucher,
senior economist at PNC Financial Services Group in Pittsburgh.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's preliminary
index on consumer sentiment fell to 82.7 in June after touching
a near six-year high of 84.5 in May.
June's reading was the second highest in the last eight
months, suggesting Americans were far from gloomy about their
long-term prospects.
"The proximity of the headline index to cycle highs
continues to suggest that consumer attitudes remain positive, a
likely positive factor for future consumer spending," said
Gennadiy Goldberg, an economist at TD Securities in New York.
DOMESTIC DEMAND HELPING FACTORIES
While households appear to be weathering tighter fiscal
policy, helped in part by rising home prices, the factory sector
has taken a beating from spending cuts. It has also suffered
from a recession in Europe that is weighing on global growth.
In a separate report, the Fed said factory output edged up
0.1 percent last month after two back-to-back declines. Overall
industrial production was unchanged, held back by a big drop in
utilities output.
"The slight improvement in May suggests improving domestic
demand is helping offset the negative impact on exports of
recent softening in overseas demand," said Ted Wieseman, an
economist at Morgan Stanley in New York.
Separately, the Labor Department said the producer price
index, a gauge of prices received by the nation's farms,
factories and refineries, rose 0.5 percent in May after
declining 0.7 percent in April.
Excluding volatile food and energy costs, however, wholesale
ticked up only 0.1 percent for a second straight month.
In the 12 months through May, this so-called core PPI
advanced 1.7 percent, the same as in April and March. The
overall PPI was also up 1.7 percent after rising 0.6 percent in
the period through April.
U.S. financial markets were little moved by the reports,
with attention shifting to the Fed's meeting on Tuesday and
Wednesday. Stocks on Wall Street were trading lower, while
prices for U.S. government debt rose. The dollar was little
changed against a basket of currencies.
Wholesale gasoline prices increased 1.5 percent last after
dropping 6.0 percent in April, boosting energy prices. Energy
prices accounted for more than 60 percent of the rise in PPI
last month.
A record jump in egg prices pushed up food prices by 0.6
percent. The cost of food had dropped 0.8 percent in April. Egg
prices accounted for 60 percent of the rise in the wholesale
food index last month.
An increase in light truck prices accounted for almost
two-thirds of the rise in core PPI in May.
"Producers are complaining that they have been unable to
pass any increases in energy or food prices along to consumers,"
said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Mesirow Financial in
Chicago. "The result is an inflation rate that falls short of a
healthy buffer zone for the overall economy."