* NAHB's homebuilder sentiment index above 50 for first time
in 7 yrs
* NY state manufacturing rises in June, details still weak
* Homebuilder shares rise
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, June 17 A majority of U.S.
homebuilders view conditions for new construction as favorable
for the first time since the housing crisis began seven years
ago, in one of the strongest signs yet that the U.S. housing
recovery is on track.
The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo
Housing Market index, released on Monday, surged in June to
register its biggest monthly gain since 2002.
A sharp rise in home prices, tighter inventories of
properties up for sale and a slowing trend in foreclosures have
all helped the housing market regain its stride over the past
year, gradually brightening the outlook for builders. Even so,
the jump in confidence this month was surprisingly robust.
"Much of this is somewhat just the way herd mentality
works," said Daren Blomquist, a vice-president at RealtyTrac, a
real-estate research firm, referring to the index's June surge.
"If I were to point to one key factor, it would be that
average prices of existing homes have risen so dramatically over
that past year to a level where homebuilders can once again
viably compete with them in a broad range of markets."
The closely watched index surged to 52 in June from 44 the
previous month, handily topping forecasts. The index has risen
23 points from a year earlier.
Readings above 50 mean more builders see market conditions
as favorable rather than poor. It was the first time the index
has climbed above that dividing line since April 2006. The
latest reading was also the highest since March of that year.
"We've definitely seen an upbeat sentiment among customers
over really the whole of 2013 so far," said Fred Cooper,
spokesman for Toll Brothers Inc, one of the largest U.S.
homebuilders. "It reflects the strength of the pent-up demand
and the confidence that buyers now have coming into the new home
market."
Flagging a more robust outlook for profits, the
stronger-than-expected data buoyed homebuilder shares. The PHLX
Housing Index closed 1.6 percent higher. Toll Brothers
and PulteGroup Inc gained more than 2 percent, while
Lennar Corp rose 0.7 percent.
While the data helped homebuilder shares, investors were
mostly focused on whether the Federal Reserve would reinforce
its commitment to supporting the economic recovery at its
meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday. The market wants clues from
the Fed on when it would start cutting back on its $85 billion
in bond purchases every month.
Those purchases have stimulated the economy and kept
mortgage rates near record lows in recent years. While a recent
spike in market rates has raised concerns about the headwinds
that might pose to the recovery, home loans remain cheap by
historical standards, a trend that bodes well for the market.
In addition, purchases of real estate by bargain-hunting
investors have soaked up excess demand left in the wake of the
housing market collapse, helping to prop up prices.
"It's surprising that we didn't see the confidence index
jump earlier," said Jed Kolko, chief economist at Trulia, an
online real estate marketplace, citing the recent increase in
building permits.
Homebuilders felt even more optimistic for the coming
months, according to Monday's report. A gauge of single-family
sales expectations for the next six months accelerated to 61
from 52. The single-family home sales component rose to 56 from
48, while prospective buyer traffic climbed to 40 from 33.
But some homebuilders expressed some concern that the
housing recovery could falter in the months ahead, especially
with interest rates likely to keep rising.
"If interest rates climb, prices start getting high again,
the market falls, it's obvious what's going to happen," said
Alan Wolff, owner of A.D. Wolff and Associates Inc, a custom
homebuilder based in Golden, Colorado. "It was a perfect storm
for the recovery."
Builders could also encounter an additional hurdle if more
homeowners and lenders that are holding inventories of
foreclosed homes decide to put their properties up for sale.
"The one concern for homebuilders is if other existing home
sellers and distressed sellers also decide that it's a good time
to sell, giving the builders more competition," said
RealtyTrac's Blomquist.
MANUFACTURING REPORT
In a separate report, the New York Fed's "Empire State"
general business conditions index came in stronger than expected
on Monday.
The index rose to a reading of 7.84 from minus 1.43 in May,
topping expectations for zero. A reading above zero indicates
expansion.
Even so, weakness in new orders and employment fell to their
lowest in five months, indicating activity in the New York state
manufacturing sector remained sluggish.
"Sentiment may be improving but actual output isn't
improving," said Michelle Meyer, senior economist at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch in New York.
"This report suggests manufacturing activity is sluggish and
that we are seeing that in the U.S. and the rest of the world."
While the housing recovery has been gaining traction,
manufacturing activity has softened, hurt by belt-tightening in
Washington and weaker demand overseas.
"Anything on the production side of the economy, including
manufacturing, is falling back on the fundamentals. Right now
the fundamentals, especially for the global picture, are still
fairly soft," said Sam Bullard, senior economist at Wells Fargo
in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The most recent look at the sector on a national basis from
the Institute for Supply Management showed manufacturing
contracted in May to a four-year low.
Monday's regional report poses the risk that ISM's index
could fall even further below the 50 mark when the June report
is released at the beginning of next month, said Amna Asaf,
economist at Capital Economics.
The economy overall is thought to have hit a soft patch in
the second quarter and growth is forecast to slow from the 2.4
percent pace seen in the first three months of the year.