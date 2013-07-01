By Steven C. Johnson
| NEW YORK, July 1
NEW YORK, July 1 U.S. manufacturing activity
grew last month, rebounding from an unexpected contraction in
May, but hiring in the sector was the weakest in nearly four
years, underscoring the challenges still facing the American
economy.
Construction spending, meanwhile, neared a four-year high in
May, though difficulties in the commercial real estate and
factory sector kept recovery in the sector sluggish.
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Monday its
index of national factory activity in June rose to 50.9 from
49.0 in May, a touch above of expectations of 50.5. A reading
above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.
The gauge for new orders rose to 51.9 from 48.8, while
production jumped to 53.4 from 48.6, helping the overall index
bounce back from May's contraction - the first in six months.
"It's nice to see manufacturing moving back into growth
territory from contraction," said Joel Naroff, president of
Naroff Economic Advisors in Holland, Pennsylvania.
But a measure of employment fell to 48.7, the lowest reading
since September 2009. It stood at 50.1 in May.
That could feed concern about the strength of the U.S.
recovery, particularly now that the Federal Reserve has said it
is considering scaling back its massive stimulus program.
"Unfortunately on the employment side, they are not hiring,"
Naroff said. "That's not a good sign. The employment issue is
key. If those jobs are not there, you are not going to get
consumer demand."
Growth in the overall manufacturing sector helped U.S.
stocks start the third quarter on a positive note, with major
indexes rising 1 percent. But the bond market keyed in on the
employment component and U.S. Treasuries trimmed earlier losses.
Bradley Holcomb, chairman of the ISM Manufacturing Business
Survey Committee, said the decline in hiring breaks "a long,
long stream of employment going back to 2009."
But he said "I think it's more a reaction to what has
transpired so far this year," adding that "as new orders
improve, we would hope to see employment come back into positive
territory."
Elsewhere, construction spending rose 0.5 percent to an
annual rate of $847.9 billion in May, the Commerce Department
said on Monday.
Economists polled by Reuters last month forecast growth in
the broader U.S. economy slowing to a 1.7 percent annual rate in
the second quarter, though most say it should pick up steam in
the second half.
The government last week cut its growth estimate for the
first three months of the year to 1.8 percent from 2.4 percent
as consumer spending grew less than initially thought.
Paul Dales, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics in
London, said the fall in factory employment in June would be
consistent with declines in manufacturing payrolls of more than
50,000 per month.
"But since this survey has been too pessimistic relative to
payrolls for most of the last year, we are sticking to our
payrolls forecast of a 150,000 rise in June," he said, which
would leave the Fed on track to start winding down bond
purchases as soon as September.
(Additional reporting by Richard Leong and Ellen Freilich in
New York and Lucia Mutikani in Washington; Editing by Andrea
Ricci)