* Nonfarm payrolls expected to have risen 180,000 in August
* Unemployment rate seen holding steady at 7.4 percent
* Average hourly earnings, workweek expected to rise
* Report could give Fed green light to start tapering bond
buying
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Sept 6 U.S. job creation probably
picked up in August, signaling a steady pace of economic growth
that would give the Federal Reserve ammunition to start scaling
back its massive monetary stimulus this month.
Employers are expected to have added 180,000 jobs to
payrolls last month after creating 162,000 in July, according to
a Reuters survey of economists. The unemployment rate is seen
steady at a 4-1/2-year low of 7.4 percent.
The closely watched jobs report from the U.S. Labor
Department on Friday will provide a crucial piece of evidence
for the Fed as it debates the future of its $85 billion per
month bond-buying program, and it will set the tone for global
financial markets.
Policymakers from the U.S. central bank meet on Sept. 17-18
and are widely expected to turn down the dial on the purchases
they have been making to keep interest rates low and boost
growth.
Fed officials have made clear that they would base their
decision on the progress the labor market has made since they
launched their third round of 'quantitative easing' a year ago.
When they pulled the trigger, they were looking at a jobless
rate that stood at 8.1 percent.
"You will have to have very poor employment data to really
have the Fed delaying tapering. We think that anything above
140,000 will be sufficient for the Fed to taper ... We look not
only for confirmation that they are going to taper but also the
size of the tapering," said Thomas Costerg, a U.S. economist at
Standard Chartered Bank in New York.
If economists' forecasts are correct, the employment report
would suggest the economy remained on a steady growth path
despite stumbling early in the third quarter.
Weak July data on consumer spending, home building, new home
sales, durable goods orders and industrial production had fanned
fears about growth. But those concerns eased this week with
reports of solid automobile sales in August, strong services
sector growth and a steady expansion at the nation's factories.
"As long as we don't see a clunker, we can take comfort that
the economy, while not generating as many jobs as we would like,
is going in the right direction," said Robert Dye, chief
economist at Comerica in Dallas.
LABOR MARKET IMPROVING
The economy grew at a 2.5 percent annual pace in the
April-June period, a pace that is usually considered sufficient
to push down the unemployment rate slightly. Many economists
expect an acceleration in momentum in the second half of the
year.
A gauge of service sector employment released on Thursday
hit a six-month high in August, suggesting the possibility of an
upside surprise in Friday's report.
Signs of improvement in labor market conditions have also
been evident in the decline in the number of Americans filing
new applications for jobless benefits to near five-year lows.
That better outlook will probably make some people who had
given up the hunt for work a bit more confident to rejoin the
labor force, which would slow the pace at which the unemployment
rate might drop.
Declines in the participation rate - the share of
working-age Americans who either have a job or are looking for
one - to 34-year lows have accounted for much of the decrease in
the unemployment rate from a peak of 10 percent in October 2009.
Standard Chartered Bank's Costerg said he expected the
participation rate to stabilize. "So, the unemployment rate
would continue to trend down in the coming months, but probably
at a slower rate," he said.
Other details of the employment report are expected to be
fairly encouraging, with an anticipated bounce in average hourly
earnings and the length of the average workweek, which both
slipped in July.
Average hourly earnings are forecast to rise 0.2 percent
after dipping 0.1 percent in July. That decline was largely
dismissed as payback for a hefty increase in June.
The length of the workweek was expected to rise back to an
average of 34.5 hours from a six-month low of 34.4 in July. The
drop has been blamed on employers shifting some positions to
part-time in an attempt to curb costs they might face under the
Affordable Care Act.
"There is a lot of uncertainty around the Affordable Care
Act," said Sam Bullard, a senior economist at Wells Fargo
Securities in Charlotte, North Carolina. "There is no clear
consensus on how that is impacting the numbers, but that's
something to keep an eye on."
Last month, the private sector probably accounted for all
the anticipated job gains, with government payrolls expected to
be unchanged. Factory employment is expected to have increased
for a second straight month but any gains will probably be small
as employers instead increase hours for existing workers.
Construction payrolls likely fell again in August. Another
month of strong job gains is expected in the retail sector, with
leisure and hospitality employment also seen solid.