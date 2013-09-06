* Nonfarm jobs rise by less-than-expected 169,000 in August
* Jobless rate falls to 4-1/2-year low of 7.3 percent
* Labor force participation rate lowest since August 1978
* June, July payrolls revised to show fewer jobs added
* Average hourly earnings, workweek rebound
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Sept 6 U.S. employers hired fewer
workers than expected in August and the jobless rate hit a
4-1/2-year low as Americans gave up the search for work,
complicating the Federal Reserve's decision on whether to scale
back its massive monetary stimulus this month.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 169,000 jobs last month, the
Labor Department said on Friday, falling short of the 180,000
Wall Street had expected and adding to signs that economic
growth may have slowed a bit in the third quarter.
While economists believe the Fed could still announce a
tapering of its monthly bond purchases at its Sept. 17-18 policy
meeting, they said the weak data increased chances of a delay.
"A compromise between hawks and doves might be that the
tapering will be announced in September but that the purchase
amount will be reduced by an even smaller amount than we
currently anticipate," said Harm Bandholz, chief U.S. economist
at Unicredit Research in New York.
The U.S. central bank has been buying $85 billion in bonds
per month to hold interest rates down.
A Reuters poll of big bond dealers conducted after the jobs
data was released found that 13 of the 18 institutions expect
the Fed to dial back its purchases this month. Of those 13, the
median forecast was for a cut of $15 billion.
The dollar fell from a seven-week high against the euro and
slumped against the yen after the jobs report. The data also
fueled a rally in U.S. government bonds, with the yield on the
benchmark 10-year note falling back below 3 percent.
U.S. stocks ended little changed as investors remained
jittery over a potential military strike against Syria.
Not only did hiring miss expectations last month, but the
job count for June and July was revised to show 74,000 fewer
positions added than previously reported.
While the unemployment rate fell a tenth of a percentage
point to 7.3 percent, its lowest level since December 2008, the
decline reflected a drop in the share of working-age Americans
who either have a job or are looking for one.
That participation measure reached its lowest point since
August 1978, a further sign of underlying economic weakness. The
rate for men touched a record low.
"Declining participation is bad for financing entitlements
long-term and the potential economic growth trend," said John
Silvia, chief economist at Wells Fargo in Charlotte, North
Carolina.
FOCUS ON DATA-DEPENDENT FED
Fed officials have made clear they would base their
bond-buying decision on the progress the labor market has made
since they launched their third round of 'quantitative easing' a
year ago. When they started that round, they were looking at a
jobless rate that stood at 8.1 percent.
Still, much of the decline in unemployment has been because
people are dropping out of the labor force, partly due to
frustration over dim job prospects, and that takes some of the
shine off the improving rate.
Some Fed officials have indicated they are ready to scale
back their stimulus, but others have been less committal, making
it hard to discern where the consensus on the policymaking
Federal Open Market Committee lies.
"This is a period where it's even more important to go into
an FOMC meeting with an open mind," Chicago Federal Reserve Bank
President Charles Evans told reporters on Friday. "There's been
cumulative progress on the economy. I can be persuaded that
there has been enough improvement."
Kansas City Fed President Esther George, a consistent hawk,
said the central bank should start paring the bond purchases
this month by about $15 billion "to begin a gradual - and
predictable - normalization of policy."
STRUGGLING FOR MOMENTUM
The employment report suggested the economy was struggling
to regain momentum after stumbling early in the third quarter.
Consumer spending, home building, new home sales, durable
goods orders and industrial production all weakened in July.
"Given the data we have gotten so far, the third quarter is
looking like it's going to be on the soft side," said Michael
Hanson, a senior economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in
New York. "The economy, I don't think, has the momentum that
many people, probably a number of Fed officials, were hoping
for."
The economy grew at a 2.5 percent annual pace in the
April-June period. Many economists had expected an acceleration
in momentum in the second half of the year.
But there were some bright spots in the jobs data.
Average hourly earnings and the length of the average
workweek both bounced back from weak July readings.
Earnings rose five cents, pushing the change over the past
12 months up to 2.2 percent, the biggest gain in more than two
years. The length of the average workweek ticked up to 34.5
hours from a six-month low of 34.4 hours in July.
A measure of underemployment that includes people who want a
job but who have given up searching and those working part time
because they cannot find full-time jobs fell three tenths of a
percentage point to a 4-1/2-year low of 13.7 percent.
The private sector accounted for the bulk of the job gains
last month, but government payrolls increased 17,000 as local
governments hired teachers for the new school year.
Factory employment rebounded after falling in July.
But construction payrolls were flat as both residential and
nonresidential construction jobs fell. The decline in
residential construction employment could raise concerns of a
leveling off in home building.
There was another month of strong job gains in the retail
sector. Leisure and hospitality employment also posted solid
increases as did health care and social assistance.