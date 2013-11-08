* Nonfarm payrolls expected to increase 125,000 in October
* Unemployment rate forecast rising to 7.3 percent
* Average workweek seen holding steady, hourly earnings up
* Government shutdown seen distorting labor market picture
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Nov 8 U.S. job growth likely slowed
in October as a partial shutdown of the government delayed
hiring and forced some workers to stay home, undermining the
economy's fourth-quarter growth prospects.
Employers are expected to have added a modest 125,000 new
jobs to their payrolls last month, according to a Reuters survey
of economists, down from a gain of 148,000 in September.
While the hit from the 16-day federal government shutdown
will be temporary, it will undercut a labor market that was
already struggling. Job gains slowed to an average of 143,000
per month in the third quarter after increasing by a fairly
brisk 182,000 in the April-June period.
As a result of the shutdown, the unemployment rate is
forecast to climb to 7.3 percent from September's nearly
five-year low of 7.2 percent.
Economists said the risk the government could default on its
debt as lawmakers locked horns over the budget was another
factor that may have created uncertainty that dampened hiring.
"Businesses are unlikely to have moved ahead with hiring
plans given that the U.S. government was potentially on the
brink of a default and the government shutdown," said Laura
Rosner, an economist at BNP Paribas in New York.
Economists estimate the shutdown reduced payrolls by as much
as 50,000 jobs last month. The Labor Department will release the
closely watched report on Friday at 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT).
The slowdown in hiring is likely to be concentrated in the
private sector, where government contractors and others whose
jobs depend indirectly on government funding were temporarily
laid off.
In contrast, little impact is expected on government
payrolls because the hundreds of thousands of federal workers
furloughed received retroactive pay.
Some economists, however, think the consensus forecast might
overestimate the actual private-sector damage. The Institute for
Supply Management said on Tuesday that its gauge of the services
sector survey increased in October, with services industry
employment rising to a near-six-month high.
"There was a little bit too much hype surrounding the
calculation of the damage the shutdown would do to the economy,"
said Adolfo Laurenti, deputy chief economist at Mesirow
Financial in Chicago.
"The economy was weakening before the shutdown, so the
shutdown may not have helped in that respect. (But) if we look
at the services ISM, chances are we are not going to get the
sharp slowdown that many are expecting."
SLOWER FOURTH-QUARTER GROWTH EYED
Still, even a payrolls count that beats market forecasts is
unlikely to change expectations of slower economic growth in the
fourth quarter, given that consumer spending slackened and
business inventories rose in the July-September period.
Economists estimate the shutdown will shave as much as 0.6
percentage point off annualized fourth-quarter gross domestic
product, through reduced government output and damage to both
consumer and business confidence.
With fourth-quarter growth now expected to be below 2
percent, it is unlikely the Federal Reserve will curtail its
bond-buying program before March of next year, even if October
payrolls were to surprise on the upside, economists said.
"The Fed will wait for more data to assess the economy's
resilience," said Michelle Girard, chief economist at RBS in
Stamford, Connecticut.
While furloughed government workers probably had little
direct impact on payrolls, they are expected to have pushed up
the unemployment rate as they were without jobs during the Labor
Department's survey period.
A reversal in state and local government employment after a
burst of hiring will likely be one factor weighing on payrolls.
State and local governments added a total of 67,000 jobs between
August and September, the bulk of them in education - gains
economists said were due to difficulties adjusting the data for
seasonal fluctuations at the start of the new school year.
On the other hand, economists said surprise weakness in the
leisure and hospitality industry, which lost the most jobs since
late 2009 in September, likely reversed last month.
Retail employment will be watched closely after job growth
slowed markedly in September from the solid gains seen for much
of this year. The construction industry probably shed jobs after
adding a solid 20,000 new positions in September.
Manufacturing employment also probably slipped.
While the work week is seen steady at 34.5 hours, the risk
is high that it could have dipped because of furloughs among
government contractors and other nonfederal workers affected by
the shutdown. Hourly earnings are seen edging up 0.2 percent, in
line with the recent trend.