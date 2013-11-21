* New U.S. claims for jobless aid fall 21,000
* Producer prices drop 0.2 percent in October
* Manufacturing sector hits 8-month high in early November
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Nov 21 The number of Americans
filing new claims for jobless benefits fell sharply last week
and a gauge of factory activity hit an eight-month high in early
November, hinting at some strength in the economy.
Other data on Thursday showed wholesale prices fell for a
second straight month in October, the latest sign of a lack of
inflation pressure which helps give the Federal Reserve leeway
as it considers when to scale back its bond-buying stimulus.
"Claims and manufacturing activity remain supportive for
continued moderate economic growth in the fourth quarter," said
Sam Bullard, a senior economist at Wells Fargo Securities in
Charlotte, North Carolina.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 21,000
to a seasonally adjusted 323,000, the Labor Department said.
Economists had forecast a drop to just 335,000, and some
cautioned that a public holiday last Monday could have
contributed to some of the large decline.
The department, however, said there were no special factors
influencing the data, which covered the survey period for the
government's report on employment in November.
A four-week moving average meant to iron out week-to-week
volatility fell 6,750 to 338,500.
"There is no evidence of a pickup in layoffs and the latest
report on claims should be seen as a neutral to slightly
positive reading on payroll growth," said John Ryding, chief
economist at RDQ Economics in New York.
FACTORY ACTIVITY UP, INFLATION MUTED
Separately, a survey of factory purchasing managers showed
activity picking up. Financial data firm Markit said its
preliminary U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index rose to
an eight-month high of 54.3 from 51.8 in October.
Respondents linked the rebound from a one-year low touched
last month partly to the end of a partial government shutdown
and a rise in demand from domestic and overseas customers.
"The manufacturing data suggests there is still some
momentum," said Jacob Oubina, senior U.S. economist at RBC
Capital Markets in New York. "I think what you still need to see
now is follow-through into job gains."
But the optimism over manufacturing was tempered somewhat by
a regional factory survey showing a sharp slowdown in activity
in the mid-Atlantic region in November.
Some economists said it was possible manufacturing was
slowing because of a rapid build-up of inventories in the third
quarter after domestic demand fell short of expectations.
Others saw the sharp pull back in the Philadelphia Federal
Reserve's business activity index as a hangover from last
month's 16-day government shutdown.
The steadily improving labor market picture helped lift
stocks on Wall Street, while the dollar climbed to a 4-1/2 month
high against the yen. U.S. Treasury debt prices rose marginally.
The jobless claims and Markit factory data added to recent
reports on nonfarm payrolls and retail sales that have suggested
the economy is gaining momentum.
Despite the improving growth picture, inflation remains
virtually absent.
The Labor Department said its producer price index slipped
0.2 percent last month as gasoline prices tumbled, the largest
decline since April.
Excluding volatile food and energy costs, producer prices
rose 0.2 percent, boosted by the introduction of new motor
vehicle models. Excluding cars and trucks, the core PPI was up
only 0.1 percent.
Over the last 12 months, overall producer prices have risen
just 0.3 percent, with core prices up 1.4 percent.
The data follows a report on Wednesday that showed consumer
price inflation easing to a four-year low of 1 percent.
"With Europe still in a funk, and China struggling with
recovery from a slowdown, there is no spark to get inflation
rolling anytime soon," said Michael Montgomery, a U.S. economist
at IHS Global Insight in Lexington, Massachusetts.