* Manufacturing output rises 0.6 percent in November
* All-industry production increases 1.1 percent
* Empire State manufacturing index creeps up in December
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Dec 16 U.S. manufacturing output
rose for a fourth straight month in November as production
increased almost across the board, the latest suggestion the
economy is gaining steam.
Production at the nation's factories advanced 0.6 percent
last month, building on October's 0.5 percent gain, the Federal
Reserve said on Monday.
That added to solid reports on retail sales and employment
that have painted an upbeat picture of the economy and
strengthened the case for the Federal Reserve to start reducing
the pace of its monthly bond purchases.
"The outlook for 2014 is going to be bright. The economy has
reached escape velocity and, with numbers like these, the Fed
better start recalibrating," said Chris Rupkey, chief financial
economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in New York.
Fed officials meet on Tuesday and Wednesday to assess the
economy and deliberate on monetary policy. Some economists
expect it to announce a reduction in its $85 billion monthly
bond buying program, although more believe it will wait until
January or March before dialing back its purchases.
Manufacturing is pushing ahead after a lull early in the
year, and two other reports on Monday suggested it continued to
make strides in December. The sector is benefiting from a
firming domestic housing market and an improving global economy.
The amount of factory capacity in use jumped to a near
six-year high of 76.8 percent last month.
While a 3.4 percent rebound in auto production accounted for
a large portion of the increase, there also were gains in the
output of fabricated metals, textiles, furniture and electrical
equipment and appliances.
There were, however, modest declines in the output of
computer and electronic products, machinery, primary metals and
transportation equipment.
The gains in manufacturing combined with a jump in mining
and utilities output to lift industrial production by 1.1
percent. The increase was the largest since last November, and
it pushed industrial output above its pre-recession peak.
"The broad-based gains in output across the various sectors
provide a very encouraging narrative on the overall tone of
domestic economic activity," said Millan Mulraine, senior
economist at TD Securities in New York.
INVENTORY LIQUIDATION
Manufacturing continued to expand in December, though at a
slightly slower pace. Financial data firm Markit said its
preliminary U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index dipped
to 54.4 from a 10-month high of 54.7 in November. A reading
above 50 signals expansion in economic activity.
In a separate report, the New York Fed said its "Empire
State" general business conditions index edged back into
positive territory at 0.98 from minus 2.21 in November. A
reading above zero indicates expansion.
The gauge of New York state factory activity, which fell
short of economists' expectations for a reading of 4.75,
reflected a sharp decline in inventories, a good sign for future
production. Other details, including new orders and unfilled
orders were weak.
Economists, however, cautioned against reading too much into
the two reports saying they were poor predictors of national
factory activity.
"The (Empire State) index suggests a modest improvement in
manufacturing conditions but one that resulted in a massive
liquidation of inventory," said John Ryding, chief economist at
RDQ Economics in New York.
"It is difficult to take this series seriously given its
volatility but if inventories were drawn down sharply, this is a
constructive signal for manufacturing conditions going forward."
A cold snap last month boosted the nation's utilities
output, which increased 3.9 percent after falling 0.3 percent in
October.
Mining production rose 1.7 percent as oil and gas rigs in
the Gulf of Mexico, which were temporarily shut in October
because of Tropical Storm Karen, reopened. Mining output had
dropped 1.5 percent in October.
Last month, the amount of industrial capacity in use
increased 0.8 percentage point to 79 percent, the highest since
June 2008. Still, it remained 1.2 percentage points below its
long-run average.