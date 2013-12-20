* Third-quarter growth raised to 4.1 percent
* Consumer, business spending revised higher
* Details of report suggest underlying strength
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Dec 20 The U.S. economy grew at its
fastest pace in almost two years in the third quarter, the
government said on Friday as it revised its estimates of
business and consumer spending higher.
The upward revisions also extended to exports and suggested
some underlying strength in the economy, even though growth in
the quarter was largely driven by a buildup in inventories.
The report was supportive of the Federal Reserve's decision
this week to reduce by $10 billion from January the $85 billion
it is pumping into the economy each month through bond
purchases.
"The underlying momentum in economic activity shifted up a
gear in the third quarter," said Millan Mulraine, deputy chief
U.S. economist at TD Securities in New York. "The strength in
domestic consumption and investment activity points to a more
constructive narrative on growth than previously thought."
Gross domestic product grew at a 4.1 percent annual rate
instead of the 3.6 percent pace reported earlier this month, the
Commerce Department said in its third estimate.
That was the quickest pace since the fourth quarter of 2011
and an acceleration from the April-June quarter's 2.5 percent.
Third-quarter growth was first estimated at a 2.8 percent rate.
Stocks on Wall Street rose on the data, putting the Standard
& Poor's 500 index on pace for its biggest weekly gain in
five months. The dollar briefly hit a five-year high against the
yen, but later gave up gains. U.S. Treasury debt prices were up.
The data added to other reports such as employment and
industrial production that have suggested the economy is on a
firmer footing and better able to withstand an anticipated
slowdown in stock building this quarter.
DOMESTIC DEMAND RAISED
Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds
of U.S. economic activity, was raised 0.6 percentage point to a
2.0 percent rate. The revisions reflected higher spending on
both goods and services than previously estimated.
There was stronger spending on health care and recreation.
That lifted spending on services to a 0.7 percent rate, instead
of the flat reading that was reported early this month. Spending
on goods was bumped up by four tenths of a percentage point.
"The consumer is back in the game," said Chris Rupkey
chief financial economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in New
York. "They are taking care of themselves, spending more on
healthcare, spending more on recreation, and driving around
more, buying more gasoline,"
Consumer spending grew at a 1.8 percent rate in the second
quarter. Despite the pick-up in consumer spending, inflation
remained contained. An inflation gauge in the government's GDP
report rose at a 1.9 percent rate, instead of the 2.0 percent
rate reported early this month.
A core measure that strips out food and energy costs was
also revised down to a 1.4 percent rate from a 1.5 percent rate.
There were upward revisions to business spending, which was
raised 1.3 percentage points to a 4.8 percent rate. That
reflected stronger growth in intellectual property products such
as software, research and development, and entertainment.
The fairly upbeat consumer and business spending outcomes
left domestic demand rising at a 2.3 percent rate, instead of
the 1.8 percent pace reported earlier this month. That was the
fastest pace since the first quarter of last year.
Export growth was also raised up by two tenths of a
percentage point to a 3.9 percent pace.
Spending on residential construction was lowered by 2.7
percentage points to a 10.3 percent rate in the third quarter.
A large build-up of stocks still accounted for much of the
increase in GDP growth in the July-September quarter.
That has left economists anticipating a slowdown in the pace
of inventory accumulation, which would hurt fourth-quarter
growth, already expected to take a hit from a 16-day government
shutdown in October.
Businesses accumulated $115.7 billion worth of inventories
in the third quarter. So far there is little sign that
businesses are pulling back, with stocks at retailers, auto
dealerships and wholesalers increasing solidly in October.
Some economists say the inventory drag on GDP could be
delayed until the first quarter of 2014, while others believe
the third-quarter stock pile-up was probably planned.
"The sharp run-up in production in recent months suggests
that the pullback from inventories may be smaller than we had
first assumed, but it still is likely to dampen growth," said
Peter D'Antonio, an economist at Citigroup in New York.
An inventory drag in the first three months of 2014 is
likely to be offset by some loosening of fiscal policy.