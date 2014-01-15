* Wholesale prices rise 0.4 percent in December
* Core PPI up 0.3 percent, tobacco accounts for increase
* Year-on-year PPI, core PPI rise less than 1.5 percent
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Jan 15 U.S. producer prices recorded
their largest gain in six months in December as the cost of
gasoline rebounded strongly, but there were few signs of any
sustained price pressures.
The Labor Department said on Wednesday its seasonally
adjusted producer price index rose 0.4 percent last month, the
biggest rise since June, after slipping 0.1 percent in November.
Even with the latest rise, however, prices at the wholesale
level were up only 1.2 percent from a year-ago, suggesting a
continued lack of pressure on the prices consumers pay.
"We are still seeing very subdued inflation pressures. The
type of economic growth we see in 2014 is likely to lead to a
slow normalization in consumer prices, not a fast one," said
Laura Rosner, an economist at BNP Paribas in New York.
December's rise in prices received by the nation's farms,
factories and refineries ended two straight months of declines
and matched economists' expectations.
Wholesale prices excluding volatile food and energy costs
increased 0.3 percent, the biggest gain since July 2012, after
ticking up 0.1 percent the prior month.
However, tobacco accounted for nearly half the increase.
Wholesale tobacco prices typically rise in December.
Over the past 12 months, the core price index was up just
1.4 percent.
Despite an acceleration in economic activity in recent
months, inflation is well below the Federal Reserve's 2 percent
target. Economists say that is largely because a large amount of
slack in the labor market has kept wage gains under wraps.
The Fed in a separate report on Wednesday said the economy
was growing at a moderate pace and noted that prices largely
remained stable, though there had been some small increases.
While the central bank plans to bring its bond-buying
stimulus to an end this year, the lack of inflation should allow
it to keep interest rates near zero for even longer.
"There is no reason to expect much stiffening up of price
gains this year," said Michael Montgomery, a U.S. economist
at IHS Global Insight in Lexington, Massachusetts.
U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on the inflation data, which
some traders viewed as a sign of strength in the economy, while
the dollar rose against a basket of currencies. U.S. stocks
pushed higher, helped by strong bank earnings.
ECONOMIC ACTIVITY PICKING UP
The economy gathered steam at the end of 2013, with solid
increases in consumer spending, even though a cold snap dampened
job growth in December. Some of that momentum appears to have
spilled over into the new year.
The New York Federal Reserve said its "Empire State"
business conditions index rose to 12.51 in January, the highest
reading since May 2012, from 2.22 in December. A number above
zero indicates expansion of factory activity in New York state.
Activity was boosted by a surge in new orders and a sharp
improvement in labor market conditions. The survey also showed
broad-based price gains in early January.
John Ryding, chief economist at RDQ Economics in New York,
said the report painted a "very encouraging picture" but
cautioned that it could be at odds with activity nationally.
In December, wholesale gasoline prices rose 2.2 percent,
accounting for more than half of the 1.6 percent increase in
overall energy prices.
Wholesale food prices fell 0.6 percent, held down by the
biggest drop in pineapple prices since May 2006. Pork prices
also weighed, dropping by the most since September 2012.
Tobacco prices rose 3.6 percent. Passenger car prices rose
0.2 percent and light truck prices advanced 0.5 percent, helping
to lift the core price gauge.
The government is revamping its producer prices report
effective with January's data and will for the first time cover
service and construction products. January's report will be
released on Feb. 19.