* Nonfarm payrolls expected to have risen 185,000 in January
* Unemployment rate forecast unchanged at 6.7 percent
* Average hourly earnings seen up, work week steady
* Weather a wild card after holding back December hiring
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 U.S. employment likely
rebounded in January after being held back by cold weather the
prior month, which would offer assurance that economic growth
was not faltering.
Nonfarm payrolls are expected to have increased by 185,000
last month, according to a Reuters survey of economists, with
the jobless rate seen holding at a five-year low of 6.7 percent.
Economists also expect December's paltry count of 74,000 net new
jobs, viewed by many as an anomaly, to be raised sharply.
"We are far from having a booming economy, but we are
growing increasingly confident that the economy is developing
enough internal momentum to reach take-off velocity," said Bill
Hampel, chief economist at the Credit Union National Association
in Washington.
A report on Monday showing a surprise drop in factory
activity to an eight-month low in January spooked investors and
fanned fears of a rapid cooling off in growth after the
economy's robust performance in the second half of 2013.
But a reading on the dominant services sector on Wednesday
showed a fairly strong expansion in activity in January.
The monthly jobs report, always closely watched by financial
markets around the globe, will serve as a tie breaker. The Labor
Department will release the data at 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT).
While economists anticipate the labor market fared much
better last month, relentless freezing temperatures present a
wild card.
"If we get another low, disappointing number, it will change
the short-term economic outlook," said Keith Hall, a senior
scholar at Mercatus Center at George Mason University in
Arlington, Virginia.
A brightening growth picture encouraged the Federal Reserve
last month to move forward with a scaling back of its
bond-buying stimulus. Officials at the U.S. central bank will be
anxious to see payrolls snapping back from their
weather-depressed December level.
While the unemployment rate is forecast holding steady,
there is a risk it could decline even further in January because
jobless benefits for more than one million long-term unemployed
Americans expired at the end of December. If they have since
given up the search for work, they would not be considered as
being in the labor market and unemployed.
ANOTHER DROP IN THE JOBLESS RATE?
"If some long-term unemployed give up looking for work when
their benefits run out, we could see another drop in the labor
force participation rate," said Hall, a former commissioner of
the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
"Conversely, people who lost their benefits might be forced
to take a less desirable job, moving them from unemployed to
underemployed."
The participation rate, or the proportion of working-age
Americans who have a job or are looking for one, fell 0.2
percentage point to 62.8 percent in December, returning to the
more than 35-year low hit in October.
A further decline could depress the unemployment rate, which
is already flirting with the 6.5 percent level that Fed
officials have said would trigger discussions over when to raise
benchmark interest rates from near zero.
But policymakers have made it clear that rates will not rise
any time soon even if the unemployment threshold is breached.
"The Fed will start to stress other measures of labor market
slack in their guidance on when they are going to raise interest
rates," said Ryan Sweet, a senior economist at Moody's Analytics
in West Chester, Pennsylvania
The unemployment rate tumbled 0.3 percentage point in
December, taking the drop in 2013 to 1.2 percentage points.
Friday's report will include revisions to data on payrolls,
the workweek and earnings going back to 2009.
The government said last year that the revisions to this
data, which is drawn from a survey of employers, would likely
show that 345,000 more jobs than previously thought were created
in the 12 months through March 2013.
The report will also incorporate new population estimates.
This means the employment and labor force figures that are
derived from the government's survey of households will not be
comparable to December.
The private sector is expected to account for all the hiring
in January. Government payrolls are seen holding steady.
Manufacturing employment likely rose for a sixth month,
while hiring in the retail sector probably slowed after strong
increases in the prior months.
While most economists think construction payrolls bounced
back after being depressed by the weather in December, frigid
temperatures last month may have pushed them down again.
Average hourly earnings likely rose by 0.2 percent after
edging up 0.1 percent in December. The length of the workweek is
seen steady at an average of 34.4 hours.