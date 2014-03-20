(Adds details, new analyst comments, markets)
* Jobless claims rise 5,000 in payrolls survey week
* Four-week average of claims lowest since November
* Mid-Atlantic factory activity accelerates in March
* Home resales fall to 1-1/2 year low in February
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, March 20 The number of Americans
filing for jobless benefits hovered near three-month lows last
week and factory activity in the Mid-Atlantic region rebounded
this month, suggesting the economy is regaining strength after
being hobbled by severe weather.
While other data on Thursday showed home sales at a 1-1/2
year low in February, the tight stock of houses on the market
that has constrained sales eased for a second straight month,
opening the door wider to would-be homeowners.
"Much of the weakness that we have seen is weather-related
and what we are seeing now as the impact dissipates is a much
brighter outlook for the U.S. economy," said Millan Mulraine,
deputy chief economist at TD Securities in New York.
Initial claims for state unemployment aid increased 5,000 to
a seasonally adjusted 320,000 last week, the Labor Department
said. The rise, which was smaller than economists had expected,
kept claims close to the three-month low hit in the prior week.
A four-week moving average of new claims, which cuts
volatility to provide a better gauge of underlying conditions,
hit its lowest level in more than three months.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Wednesday said the
unusually cold and snowy winter played a big role in disrupting
economic activity, and she suggested a rebound was coming.
The latest batch of data added to a recent run that has
hinted that a bounce back may be building.
Stocks on Wall Street pushed higher on the data, while
prices for U.S. government debt fell marginally. The dollar rose
against a basket of currencies.
Last week's claims data covered the period for the
government's March nonfarm payrolls survey. Claims fell between
the February and March survey periods, suggesting the survey
will point to further improvement in job growth this month.
"The recent level of claims seems to be pointing to a
reduction in layoffs and possibly a very strong March employment
report. It also points to a decline in the unemployment rate,"
said Joel Naroff, chief economist at Naroff Economic Advisors in
Holland, Pennsylvania. The government will issue its March
employment report on April 4.
MID-ATLANTIC FACTORIES HUM
In a separate report, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank
said its business activity index rebounded to 9.0 in March from
-6.3 in February. Any reading above zero indicates expansion in
the region's manufacturing.
The report, which covers eastern Pennsylvania, southern New
Jersey and Delaware, showed a rebound in new and unfilled orders
at factories in the region. Shipments also bounced back, but
inventories fell. Employers opted to increase hours for existing
workers rather than expand payrolls.
"The underlying trend in manufacturing activity has not
changed significantly despite volatility at the start of the
year, and we continue to expect a pickup in manufacturing
activity growth in 2014," said Cooper Howes, an economist at
Barclays in New York.
Though sales of previously owned homes fell again in
February there is optimism they will pick up as better weather
returns.
The National Association of Realtors said existing home
sales slipped 0.4 percent to an annual rate of 4.60 million
units. That was the lowest level since July 2012.
While the weather has hampered sales, a run-up in mortgage
rates and prices has also taken a toll.
In addition, a dearth of listed properties has given buyers
few options. But last month the supply rose, reaching 5.2
months' worth, the highest in nearly a year.
"Sales are being impacted by lower inventory levels, rising
prices and interest rates," said Bill Banfield, vice president
at Quicken Loans in Detroit. "With improving weather conditions
and a drop in interest rates in January, I expect to see more
buyers and sellers in the coming months."
The 30-year fixed mortgage rate has dropped from a peak of
4.49 percent in September to about 4.30 percent in February, but
it is still a full percentage point higher than it was a year
ago.
The median price for a previously owned home rose 9.1
percent in February from a year earlier.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani Additional reporting by Margaret
Chadbourn and Rodrigo Campos; Editing Andrea Ricci)