* Consumer confidence dips in June
* Producer prices fall 0.2 percent in May
* Core producer prices dip 0.1 percent
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, June 13 U.S. producer prices fell in
May after two month of solid gains, but the decline was not
enough to change perceptions that inflation pressures are
steadily creeping up.
The Labor Department said on Friday its producer price index
for final demand slipped 0.2 percent after advancing in April by
0.6 percent, which was the largest gain in 1-1/2 years.
Economists, who had expected producer prices to edge up, saw
the decline as a correction after gains in March and April, and
said it did not change their view that prices were firming.
"The net result is a pick-up. The net strengthening makes
the modest acceleration in the more important consumer inflation
measures more credible," said Jim O'Sullivan, chief U.S.
economist at High Frequency Economics in Valhalla, New York.
The government revamped the PPI series at the start of the
year to include services and construction. Big swings in prices
received for trade services have injected volatility into the
series, making it hard to get a good read on inflation.
The overall inflation backdrop remains generally tame, with
the main gauge watched by the Federal Reserve continuing to run
below the U.S. central bank's 2 percent target.
Still, key consumer inflation measures pushed up in April
and are expected to continue edging higher as the labor market
tightens and the economy regains momentum. That should position
the Fed to raise interest rates in the second half of 2015.
MOVING TOWARDS TARGET
The U.S. central bank, which is already scaling back the
amount of money it is injecting into the economy through monthly
bond purchases, has kept overnight lending rates near zero since
December 2008. Fed officials meet on Tuesday and Wednesday to
assess the economy's health and their monetary policy stance.
"They will probably say inflation is trending toward its 2
percent goal," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond
James in St. Petersburg, Florida.
A separate report showed consumer sentiment slipped slightly
in early June. The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's
consumer sentiment index was at 81.2 from 81.9 in May.
The report offered a mixed reading on the outlook for
prices. Households' prediction of inflation a year out fell to a
six month low of 3.0 percent from 3.3 percent in June, but the
five-year projection ticked up to 2.9 percent from 2.8 percent.
Producer inflation in May was depressed by broad price
declines at the factory gate, while wholesale food prices
snapped four consecutive months of increases.
There were also declines in the prices of trade services, a
gauge of retailers' and wholesalers' margins.
And while wholesale gasoline prices fell last month,
economists cautioned increases were in the cards because of the
unrest in Iraq.
A recent spike in the price of oil "should filter through to
the economy over the next several months, especially if the
sectarian violence (in Iraq) continues," said Jay Morelock, an
economist at FTN Financial in New York.
In the 12 months through May, prices received by the
nation's farms, factories and refineries rose 2.0 percent,
moderating from April's 2.1 percent gain.
Producer prices excluding food, energy and trade services
were flat after advancing 0.3 percent the prior month.
(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Additional reporting by Richard
Leong in New York; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Meredith
Mazzilli)