By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, June 19 The number of Americans
filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week and
factory activity in the mid-Atlantic region accelerated in June,
more evidence the economy was strengthening after a disastrous
first quarter.
"The economy has improved markedly in recent months," said
Jim Baird, chief investment officer at Plante Moran Financial
Advisors in Kalamazoo, Michigan. "Signs point to continued
growth in the coming quarters, and further improvement in labor
market conditions."
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits slipped 6,000
to a seasonally adjusted 312,000 for the week ended June 14, the
Labor Department said on Thursday.
The four-week moving average for new claims, considered a
better measure of underlying labor market conditions as it irons
out week-to-week volatility, fell 3,750 to 311,750, not far from
a seven-year low touched in May.
Separately, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said its
business activity index jumped to 17.8 this month, the highest
level since September, from 15.4 in May. Any reading above zero
indicates expansion in the region's manufacturing.
Gains were driven by a surge in new orders, as well as an
increase in factory employment and working hours. There were
also improvements in delivery times, shipments, and unfilled
orders, which rebounded strongly from May's slump.
UPBEAT GROWTH PICTURE
Another report showed a gauge of future growth rose for a
fourth straight month in May.
The reports joined data on employment and the manufacturing
and services sectors in painting an upbeat picture of the
economy after a contraction in the first quarter.
The government said last month the economy shrank at a 1.0
percent annual pace, but economists say more recent data have
suggested the contraction was even deeper.
But second-quarter data, including the reports on Thursday,
bolstered the case the Federal Reserve made this week that the
economy was bouncing back.
The central bank on Wednesday slashed its 2014 growth
forecast, but it further reduced the amount of money it is
pumping into the economy each month through bond purchases and
hinted at a slightly faster pace of interest rate increases
starting in 2015.
U.S. financial markets were little moved by the data as
traders continued to digest Wednesday's statement from the Fed's
policy-setting committee.
The claims data covered the survey week for the government's
report on June's nonfarm payrolls, which will be released in two
weeks. The four-week average for claims fell 11,000 between the
May and June survey periods, suggesting payroll growth probably
increased from last month's gain of 217,000 jobs.
"The ongoing low levels of initial claims suggest there is a
good chance that we will see another respectable advance in
payrolls," said Guy Berger, an economist at RBS in Stamford,
Connecticut.
Other measures such as job openings and hiring intentions by
small businesses have also pointed to a healthier labor market.
The economy has recovered the 8.7 million jobs lost during the
recession and has enjoyed four straight months of job gains
above 200,000, the strongest stretch since early 2000.
The claims report showed the number of people still
receiving benefits after an initial week of aid hit its lowest
level since October 2007 in the week ended June 7.
The so-called continuing claims have been trending lower, an
indication that some long-term unemployed were finding work.
The unemployment rate for people collecting unemployment
benefits fell to 1.9 percent in the week ended June 7, the
lowest since October 2007, from 2.0 percent the prior week.
