* Economy shrinks at a 2.9 percent pace in first quarter
* Consumer spending revised down on weak healthcare outlays
* Trade deficit much wider, also weighs on growth
* Durable goods orders decline almost broadly in May
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, June 25 The U.S. economy contracted
at a much steeper pace than previously estimated in the first
quarter to record its worst performance in five years, but there
are indications that growth has since rebounded strongly.
The Commerce Department said on Wednesday gross domestic
product fell at a 2.9 percent annual rate, instead of the 1.0
percent pace it had reported last month.
While the economy's woes have been largely blamed on an
unusually cold winter, the magnitude of the revision suggests
other factors at play beyond the weather.
Growth has now been lowered by a total of 3.0 percentage
points since the government's first estimate was published in
April, which had the economy expanding at a 0.1 percent rate.
The difference between the second and third estimates was
the largest on records going back to 1976. Revisions to GDP
numbers are not unusual as the government does not have complete
data when it makes its initial and preliminary estimates.
Economists had expected growth to be revised to show it
contracting at a 1.7 percent rate.
U.S. stock index futures fell on the data, while prices for
U.S. government debt rose. The dollar fell against a basket of
currencies.
The latest revisions reflect a weaker pace of healthcare
spending than previously assumed, which caused a downgrading of
the consumer spending estimate. Trade was also a bigger drag on
the economy than previously thought.
ECONOMY GROWING
The economy grew at a 2.6 percent pace in the final three
months of 2013. Data on employment, manufacturing and services
sectors point to a sharp acceleration in growth early in the
second quarter.
However, the pace of expansion could fall short of
expectations, which range as high as a 3.6 percent rate.
In a second report, the department said orders for
long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods fell 1.0 percent last
month.
Orders for these items, which range from toasters to
aircraft that are meant to last three years or more, fell for
the first time in three months.
They were dragged down by weak demand for transportation,
machinery, computers and electronic products; electrical
equipment, appliances and components; as well as a 31.4 percent
plunge in defense capital goods orders.
Economists estimate severe weather could have slashed as
much as 1.5 percentage points from GDP growth in the first
quarter. The government, however, gave no details on the impact
of the weather.
Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds
of U.S. economic activity, increased at a 1.0 percent rate. It
was previously reported to have advanced at a 3.1 percent pace.
Exports declined at a 8.9 percent rate, instead of a 6.0
percent pace, resulting in a trade deficit that sliced off 1.53
percentage points from GDP growth. Weak export growth has been
tied to frigid temperatures during the winter.
Other drags to first-quarter growth included a slow pace of
restocking by businesses, a sharp drop in investment on
non-residential structures such as gas drilling and weak
government spending on defense.
Businesses accumulated $45.9 billion worth of inventories,
a bit less than the $49.0 billion estimated last month.
Inventories subtracted 1.70 percentage points from first-quarter
growth, but should be a boost to second-quarter growth.
A measure of domestic demand that strips out exports and
inventories expanded at a 0.3 percent rate, rather than a 1.6
percent rate.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)