(Adds details, new analyst comments, remarks from Fed's
Bullard, updates markets)
* Consumer spending rises 0.2 percent, misses expectations
* Inflation-adjusted spending falls for second straight
month
* Weekly jobless claims decline 2,000
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, June 26 U.S. consumer spending rose
less than expected in May, prompting economists to downgrade
estimates for second-quarter growth.
There is, however, little doubt the economy is expanding.
Another report on Thursday showed the number of Americans
seeking unemployment benefits fell again last week.
Even as they lowered growth forecasts for this quarter,
economists noted a jump in spending on durable goods and said
they were uncertain how much spending was really buckling given
problems calculating outlays for healthcare.
Healthcare spending has been volatile with the
implementation of President Barack Obama's signature law early
this year, but the swings should subside as the year progresses,
economists said.
"We have evidence of consumer spending continuing at a very
good pace in June. That limits my concerns," said Anthony
Karydakis, chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak in New
York.
Consumer spending increased 0.2 percent in May after being
flat in April, and was down for a second straight month when
adjusted for inflation, the Commerce Department said.
That suggests consumer spending, which accounts for more
than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, could struggle to
regain momentum this quarter after growing at its slowest pace
in nearly five years in the first three months of the year.
Spending in May was probably constrained by healthcare, as
inflation-adjusted outlays on services fell for a second month.
Spending on automobiles, however, surged, accounting for more
than half of the 1 percent rise in durable goods.
At the same time, income increased for a fifth successive
month, with savings hitting an eight-month high.
"This should give some ammunition for consumers going
forward," said Eugenio Aleman, a senior economist at Wells Fargo
Securities in Charlotte, North Carolina, who nevertheless
cautioned that rising gasoline prices presented a risk.
Healthcare was behind a sharp downward revision to
first-quarter gross domestic product data, released on
Wednesday. The government slashed its growth estimate to show
the economy contracting at a 2.9 percent annual rate, the worst
performance in five years, instead of only a 1 percent pace.
In the wake of the spending data, second-quarter growth
estimates which had ranged as high as a 4.0 percent rate were
cut to as low as a 2.2 percent pace.
INFLATION TRENDING HIGHER
U.S. stocks were trading lower, pressured by comments from a
top Federal Reserve official who said the central bank might
need to move interest rates up more quickly than markets expect.
U.S. Treasury debt prices rose, while the dollar was little
changed against a basket of currencies.
In a separate report, the Labor Department said new
applications for state unemployment benefits slipped 2,000 to a
seasonally adjusted 312,000 for the week ended June 21.
The declining claims suggest a recent streak of monthly
payroll job gains above 200,000 is likely to be sustained,
lending the economy enough momentum for inflation to start
perking up.
A price index for consumer spending increased 0.2 percent in
May, rising by the same margin for a third consecutive month.
In the 12 months through May, the personal consumption
expenditures (PCE) price index was up 1.8 percent, the largest
gain since October 2012. It had advanced 1.6 percent in April.
Excluding food and energy, prices also posted a 0.2 percent
gain. This so-called core index increased 1.5 percent from a
year ago, the biggest gain since February last year.
Both gauges, however, remain below the Fed's 2 percent goal.
"These are not scary inflation numbers by any means but we
are getting close to the Fed's target," said John Ryding, chief
economist at RDQ Economics in New York. "The inflation rate is
another signal that suggests the Fed should begin renormalizing
monetary policy sooner than the market expects."
St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard told
Fox Business News that his forecasts suggest inflation would
reach the central bank's target this year with the jobless rate
falling below 6 percent. It stood at 6.3 percent in May.
"You are basically going to be near normal on both
dimensions basically later this year," he said. "That's
shocking, and I don't think markets, and I'm not sure
policymakers, have really digested that that's where we are."
The Fed, which is scaling back the amount of money it is
pumping into the economy through monthly bond purchases, has
kept its benchmark lending rate near zero since December 2008.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)