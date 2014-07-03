* Nonfarm payrolls increase by 288,000 in June
* Unemployment rate falls to 6.1 percent from 6.3 percent
* Average hourly earnings up 6 cents, workweek steady
(Updating with comments from a new hire and an employer)
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, July 3 U.S. employment growth jumped
in June and the jobless rate closed in on a six-year low,
decisive evidence the economy was growing briskly heading into
the second half of the year.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 288,000 jobs last month and
the unemployment rate fell to 6.1 percent from 6.3 percent in
May, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Data for April and
May were revised to show a total of 29,000 more jobs created
than previously reported.
In addition, the ranks of the long-term unemployed shrank
and the share of Americans with a job hit its highest level
since August 2009. Job gains were widespread across sectors and
there were few signs of inflationary wage pressures.
"It's a strong report, there is no question about it. The
labor market is improving at a seemingly stronger rate than
before, the slack is being absorbed, we are chipping away," said
Josh Feinman, chief global economist at Deutsche Asset & Wealth
Management in New York.
Employment has now grown by more than 200,000 jobs in each
of the last five months, a stretch not seen since the technology
boom in the late 1990s. That added to signs a plunge in economic
output in the first quarter was a weather-driven anomaly.
Job growth averaged 231,000 per month in the first half of
the year, the best start since 2006.
U.S. stocks rose on the data, with the Dow Jones industrial
average closing above the 17,000 threshold for the first
time. Prices for U.S. Treasuries fell and the U.S. dollar
advanced against a basket of currencies, as traders bet on an
earlier interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve.
Rate futures moved to show a 58 percent probability of an
increase in June 2015, up from 51 percent. JPMorgan moved up its
forecast for a rate hike to the third quarter of next year from
the fourth quarter, while Goldman Sachs acknowledged it could
come sooner than its call for the first quarter of 2016.
"With additional, similar reports in the coming months, we
believe the timing of the Fed policy turning point could be
moved from late in 2015 to earlier in the year," said Doug
Handler, chief U.S. economist at IHS Global Insight in
Lexington, Massachusetts.
LABOR MARKET TIGHTENING
The jobless rate reached its lowest level since September
2008 despite a swelling of the labor force.
Nevertheless, the labor force participation rate, or the
share of working-age Americans who are employed or at least
looking for a job, was steady at 62.8 percent, a low struck in
December for the first time since 1978.
A broader measure of unemployment, which includes people who
want a job but have given up searching and those working
part-time because they cannot find full-time jobs, fell to 12.1
percent, the lowest level since October 2008.
The unemployment rate for Americans who have been out of
work for at least 27 weeks fell two-tenths of a percentage point
to 2.0 percent, the lowest since February 2009.
These long-term jobless accounted for 32.8 percent of the
9.5 million jobless Americans, down from 34.6 percent in May.
The median duration of unemployment fell to a more than
five-year low of 13.1 weeks.
Among those who have benefited from an improving jobs market
is Joseph Fontanez, 21, who recently got a job as a chef at
Little Muenster, a cafe in the new Hudson Eats food court in
Lower Manhattan.
Before getting the position two weeks ago, he had been for
15 interviews in a six-month period without getting a job. "It
was a struggle," he said.
But now things are looking up. "I've been here two weeks and
I've already got another job opportunity here in the food
court," said Fontanez, who is considering working two jobs to
help support his family, including a two-year-old daughter.
With auto sales strong, motor vehicle and parts dealers
added about 12,000 jobs in June. "We are hiring anybody who is
qualified," said April Ancira, vice president of the Ancira Auto
Group in San Antonio, Texas.
And Ancira said she would prefer to hire someone who had
been unemployed for a long period rather than a candidate who
had been job hopping. "The long-term unemployed may even be more
motivated," she said.
STILL SLACK IN JOBS MARKET
Still, there was a jump in the number of people working
part-time even though they want a full-time job.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen has cited low labor force
participation and high levels of long-term unemployed and
part-time workers as evidence of job market slack that could
allow the central bank to bide its time before raising borrowing
costs.
The Fed has held overnight rates near zero since December
2008.
"We believe that continued labor market pessimism from the
Fed will only serve to boost concerns about inflation," said
Drew Matus, an economist at UBS in New York. "We continue to
believe that there is little slack in the labor market."
Job gains were spread across all sectors. Services
industries employment jumped by 236,000, the biggest gain since
October 2012, while manufacturing payrolls increased by 16,000,
an 11th straight monthly rise. Construction jobs advanced for
the sixth consecutive month and government employment increased
by 26,000.
The length of the average workweek held at a post-recession
high of 34.5 hours. Total hours worked rose 0.2 percent.
Separate data on Thursday showed services sector activity
expanded strongly in June, while a third report showed exports
hit a record high in May, helping to narrow the U.S. trade
deficit. Still, trade is expected to weigh on growth in the
April-June period for a second consecutive quarter.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani,; With Reporting by Natasja
Sheriff and Jim Forsyth; Editing by Tim Ahmann, Paul Simao and
Martin Howell)