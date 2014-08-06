(Clarifies historical comparison in paragraph 4)
* Services industry activity at 8-1/2-year high in July
* Factory orders rise 1.1 percent in June
* June durable, core capital goods orders revised higher
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Aug 5 U.S. services sector activity
hit an 8-1/2 year high last month and factory orders surged in
June, bolstering expectations of solid economic growth in the
third quarter.
Tuesday's reports added to employment and consumer spending
data in suggesting sustained momentum in the economy that could
bring the Federal Reserve closer to raising interest rates.
"The economy is normal, and a normal economy requires a
normal interest rate, not a zero interest rate," said Chris
Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG Union Bank in New
York.
The Institute for Supply Management's services index rose to
58.7 last month from 56.0 in June. While the index only dates to
2008, an examination of subcomponents with a longer track record
indicate that was the highest level of activity since December
2005. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.
Activity in the sector, which accounts for more than 80
percent of the U.S. economy, was boosted by a jump in orders,
which touched their highest point in nearly nine years.
A sub-index gauging services industry employment also rose
as did order backlogs, but export order growth moderated.
In a separate report, the Commerce Department said orders
for manufactured goods increased 1.1 percent in June, more than
reversing May's 0.6 percent decline. Orders for non-defense
capital goods excluding aircraft - a measure of business
confidence and spending plans - hit a record high.
Strong business investment is one of the key ingredients
needed for robust economic growth and the surge will be welcomed
by Fed officials as they weigh the course of monetary policy.
Interest rate futures now point to a better-then-even chance
the U.S. central bank will hike overnight rates in June of next
year. It has held them near zero since December 2008.
"We think the Fed will revise its guidance on the outlook
for interest rates at the September policy meeting, leaving the
door open for a rate hike as soon as March 2015," said John
Ryding, chief economist at RDQ Economics in New York.
FIRING ON ALL CYLINDERS
The data helped lift the U.S. dollar to a 10-1/2 month high
against a basket of currencies, while prices for U.S. Treasury
debt fell. U.S. stocks fell as retailer Target cut its
second-quarter earnings estimate.
A wealth of data have suggested the economy is firing on
almost all cylinders. But businesses amassed huge piles of
stocks in the second quarter, which they may need to work
through before placing more orders.
That could take some edge off growth in the third quarter.
The economy grew at a 4.0 percent annual pace in the April-June
period, and growth estimates for the third quarter are currently
around a 3 percent rate.
In June, factory orders rose across all categories, with
bookings for electrical equipment, appliances and components
recording their largest gain since November 2010.
In another sign of strength, unfilled orders saw their
largest rise in seven months. Orders for durable goods, which
are expected to last three years and more, were revised to show
a sturdy 1.7 percent gain instead of the previously reported 0.7
percent advance.
Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft
increased 3.3 percent. These so-called core capital goods orders
were previously reported to have increased 1.4 percent.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Additional reporting by Rodrigo
Campos in New York; Editing by Paul Simao)