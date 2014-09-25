(Adds services data, analyst comments, updates markets)
* Core durable goods orders rise 0.6 percent in August
* Durable goods orders fall 18.2 percent as transportation
drags
* Weekly jobless claims rise 12,000, less than expected
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Sept 25 New orders for capital goods
by U.S. businesses rebounded in August, pointing to underlying
strength in the economy.
The economic outlook also got a lift from other data on
Thursday showing only a marginal increase in the number of
people filing new claims for unemployment benefits last week.
"This is supportive of the U.S. economy continuing to expand
at a healthy pace in the second half of the year," said Sam
Bullard, a senior economist at Wells Fargo Securities in
Charlotte, North Carolina.
The Commerce Department said non-defense capital goods
orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business
spending plans, rose 0.6 percent. Orders for the so-called core
capital goods orders fell by a revised 0.2 percent in July.
Last month's increase was in line with expectations. Core
capital goods orders were previously reported to have declined
0.7 percent in July.
While orders for long-lasting manufactured goods, items
ranging from toasters to aircraft that are meant to last three
years or more, fell a record 18.2 percent, that was payback for
an aircraft-driven jump in July.
Durable goods orders increased 22.5 percent in July, the
largest gain since the government started tracking the series in
1992, as civilian aircraft orders soared 315.6 percent. Orders
for the volatile transportation category declined 42.0 percent
last month as aircraft orders tumbled 74.3 percent.
Boeing reported on its website that it had received
107 orders last month, a third of July's outsized gains.
Automobile orders fell 6.4 percent following a 10.0 percent
increase the prior month.
The underlying trend in new orders, however, is up and
further gains are likely in the months ahead.
A manufacturing survey early this month showed a measure of
new orders jumped to a near 10-1/2-year high in August and
businesses showed an increased appetite for capital spending.
JOBS MARKET FIRMING
In a separate report, the Labor Department said initial
claims for state unemployment benefits increased 12,000 to a
seasonally adjusted 293,000 for the week ended Sept. 20.
That was below economists' forecasts for a rise to 300,000
and left the four-week average of claims down 1,250 at 298,500.
Claims are near their pre-recession levels, a sign that the
labor market is firming despite August's cooling in job growth.
"The claims data continue to suggest that the slowing in
payroll growth in August was an aberration that will likely
either be revised higher or we will likely see some catch-up in
the months ahead," said John Ryding, chief economist at RDQ
Economics in New York.
While a third report from information services firm Markit
showed a slight ebbing in activity in the services industry this
month, employment growth accelerated and the rate of backlog
accumulation was the fastest since October 2009.
U.S. financial markets were mixed, with prices for U.S.
government debt rising. U.S. shares were trading weaker, while
the dollar was up against a basket of currencies.
The U.S. economy is bucking a slowing global economy,
supported by firming consumer spending and increased business
willingness to invest in equipment and capital projects.
Last month, shipments of core capital goods edged up 0.1
percent. The increase in July's shipments was, however, revised
up to 1.9 percent from 1.5 percent. Shipments of these goods are
used to calculate equipment spending in the government's gross
domestic product measurement.
"The third quarter is setting up to be one of the strongest
for capital spending in a year or so," said Chris Low, chief
economist at FTN Financial in New York.
As a result, forecasting firm Macroeconomic Advisers raised
its third-quarter growth estimate by two-tenths of a percentage
point to a 3.6 percent annual pace. BNP Paribas saw a 0.2
percentage point upside risk to its 3.0 percent rate forecast.
Unfilled orders for core capital goods increased 1.2 percent
last month after rising 1.0 percent in July, a building up of
backlogs that will keep the nation's factories busy for a while.
"The solid pace of manufacturing activity in recent months
is not going away any time soon," said Anthony Karydakis
chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak in New York.
(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)