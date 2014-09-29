* Inflation-adjusted spending posts biggest gain since March
* Inflation muted, provides scope for Fed patience on rates
* Home purchase contracts slip in August
(Recasts with pending home sales)
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 U.S. consumer spending
accelerated in August, the government said on Monday, a positive
sign for an economy that appears to be firing on nearly all
cylinders.
The housing sector remains an exception, however, with a
separate report showing Americans signed fewer contracts in
August to purchase previously owned homes.
Nevertheless, the rise in household spending offered the
latest suggestion that years of exceptionally low interest rates
have finally pushed the economy into a higher gear.
Consumer spending rose 0.5 percent last month after being
unchanged in July, the Commerce Department said. The growth in
August was just above the median forecast in a Reuters poll of
economists.
Millan Mulraine, an economist at TD Securities in New York
called the data "a further signal that the positive momentum in
domestic activity is being sustained."
Even after adjusting for inflation, spending was 0.5 percent
higher, the biggest gain since March. Growth in personal income
ticked up 0.3 percent, in line with forecasts.
Some of the strength in spending came from a decrease in the
saving rate, which eased back from a 1-1/2-year high in July.
On Wall Street, housing shares fell even more than
the broader stock indexes, which were down sharply as investors
focused attention on civil unrest in Hong Kong.
INFLATION MUTED
Most investors are betting the U.S. Federal Reserve will
raise interest rates next year to keep inflation in check,
although Monday's data gave little sign of growing price
pressures.
The Fed's preferred gauge of inflation was up 1.5 percent in
August from a year earlier, down slightly from the reading in
July, the Commerce Department data showed. A measure of
underlying price pressures which strips out food and energy held
at 1.5 percent. That reading had dipped to 1.2 percent earlier
this year.
Some policymakers at the U.S. central bank remain concerned
that inflation appears stuck well below their 2 percent target.
Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans
repeated on Monday his argument that the Fed should be patient
when it comes to raising rates.
Data on Friday showed the economy grew at its fastest pace
in 2-1/2 years in the second quarter. Still, the housing sector
has struggled to recover from the 2007-09 recession when a home
price bubble deflated.
In August, contracts to purchase previously owned U.S. homes
fell 1.0 percent, the National Association of Realtors said.
The pending home sales index plunged last year after
mortgage interest rates spiked, although it has been on a rising
trend since this past March.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Additional reporting by Elvina
Nawaguna in Washington and Ann Saphir in Chicago; Editing by
Andrea Ricci)