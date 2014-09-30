By Sam Forgione
| NEW YORK, Sept 30
NEW YORK, Sept 30 U.S. consumer confidence fell
in September for the first time in five months and home prices
in July rose less than expected from a year earlier,
underscoring the unsteady nature of U.S. growth.
Another report on Tuesday showed business activity growth in
the U.S. Midwest decelerated slightly in September.
"We're continuing to effectively struggle," said Mike
Englund, chief economist at Action Economics in Boulder,
Colorado. "Some of the optimism that we got in the updraft in
consumer confidence in the third quarter was probably a bit
overstated."
The Conference Board, an industry group, said its index of
consumer attitudes fell to 86.0 in September from a upwardly
revised 93.4 the month before. Economists had expected a reading
of 92.5, according to a Reuters poll.
Consumer confidence was hurt by concerns over the job market
and expectations that economic growth will slow in coming
months.
The S&P/Case Shiller composite index of home prices in 20
metropolitan areas gained 6.7 percent in July year over year,
shy of expectations for a 7.5 percent rise. On a seasonally
adjusted monthly basis, prices in the 20 cities fell 0.5 percent
in July. A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a flat
reading.
"The home price data suggests that we haven't entirely
repaired the home sales process," said Englund. "We have a
housing market where people who are dependent on credit to buy
homes are finding that homes aren't as easy to buy as they used
to be."
In a third report, the Institute for Supply
Management-Chicago business barometer fell to 60.5 this month
from 64.3 in August, falling short of economists' expectations
for 61.9. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the regional
economy.
U.S. stocks traded slightly lower as the dollar rose and
weighed on multinational companies. U.S. Treasury prices fell.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)