* New U.S. jobless claims fall to 287,000 in latest week
* Claims are near 14-year low reached in July
* Factory orders plunge in August on aircraft payback
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, Oct 2 The number of Americans filing
new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last
week, a sign the labor market may be tightening.
Still, other data on Thursday showed weaker factory orders
in August even after stripping out volatile transportation
figures, a darker signal for future growth in manufacturing.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 8,000
to a seasonally adjusted 287,000 in the week ended Sept. 27, the
Labor Department said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast
a rise in new claims.
Claims have fallen steadily since the nation emerged from
the 2007-09 recession and are currently lower than they were
before the country's economic crisis began. Indeed, the current
level is only 8,000 above the 14-year low reached in July.
Thursday's data is "consistent with the continued, solid
performance in the labor market," said Keith Hembre, chief
economist at Nuveen Asset Management in Minneapolis.
The claims data will have no bearing on Friday's government
report on monthly employment during September because the hiring
survey was conducted earlier in the month. Economists expect
companies stepped up the pace of hiring last month, adding
215,000 workers to payrolls.
Separate data showed U.S. small businesses hiring workers at
the fastest pace in eight months, further evidence of strength
in the labor market.
The National Federation of Independent Business said its
monthly survey of its members found they added an average of
0.24 workers per firm last month, on a seasonally adjusted
basis.
The four-week moving average of jobless claims, considered a
better measure of labor market trends as it irons out
week-to-week volatility, fell 4,250 to 294,750, just above an
8-1/2 year low hit in early August.
The Labor Department said there were no special factors
influencing the state level data.
U.S. stock prices were flat, holding at levels reached in a
Wednesday slump that was sparked by news that a patient was
diagnosed with Ebola in the United States.
A separate report from the Commerce Department showed new
orders for U.S. factory goods posted their biggest decline on
record in August, although the 10.1 percent drop was payback for
an aircraft-driven jump a month earlier.
Stripping out transportation orders which were depressed by
a plunge in the volatile aircraft component, new orders were
down a more modest 0.1 percent.
The U.S. manufacturing sector continues to expand, although
growth may be moderating. The Institute for Supply Management
said on Wednesday that its gauge of factory activity showed
slower growth in September.
