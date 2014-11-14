(Adds details from sentiment survey)
* Core retail sales gauge up 0.5 percent in October
* Drop in gasoline prices restrains overall sales
* Consumer sentiment rises to seven-year high in November
* Import prices fall 1.3 percent in October
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, Nov 14 Most U.S. retailers reported
strong sales in October, a sign American consumers were spending
with more gusto and could help keep the economy growing at a
brisk pace.
Other data on Friday showed consumer sentiment rising to a
seven-year high this month, also positive for the spending
outlook as the country nears its traditional period of frenzied
holiday shopping.
A key measure of retail sales, which account for about one
third of consumer spending, snapped back from a weak September,
buoyed by bigger receipts for clothing and sporting goods.
Economists said that suggested fundamental strength even as
a drop in gasoline prices held the gain in overall sales to just
0.3 percent. Receipts at gasoline stations dropped 1.5 percent.
"(The) numbers bode well for the crucial holiday shopping
season," said Paul Diggle, an economist at Capital Economics in
London. Americans turn their shopping into overdrive in late
November ahead of December's Christmas holiday.
The key reading that strips out volatile elements like
gasoline, autos, building materials and food services climbed a
higher-than-expected 0.5 percent. The gain bolstered the view
that U.S. consumers are ready to play a bigger role in
supporting the recent acceleration in economic growth.
Other data showed an improving jobs market and lower
gasoline prices lifted consumer spirits in early November. The
Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan sentiment index rose to
89.4, its highest level since July 2007.
Another component of the index, however, showed Americans'
expectations for long-term inflation fell, a potentially
worrisome development for Federal Reserve officials who would
like to move unusually low inflation higher.
Separately, Labor Department data showed import prices fell
1.3 percent in September, as cheaper oil and a strong dollar
made it less expensive for Americans to buy foreign goods.
Slowing economic growth outside the United States has pushed
oil prices lower in recent months, a boon for American shoppers.
"Consumers are spending what they are saving at the gas
pump," said Camilla Sutton, a currency strategist at Scotiabank
in Toronto.
The dollar has gained more than 10 percent against the
currencies of U.S. trading partners since June on expectations a
stronger economy will lead the Fed to raise interest rates.
(Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington; Additional reporting
by Rodrigo Campos and Michael Connor in New York; Editing by
Andrea Ricci)