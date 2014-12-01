(Adds details, analyst comments, background, updates markets)
* Manufacturing activity slows in November
* Gauges for new and export orders rise
* Markit PMI brakes to 10-month low in November
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Dec 1 U.S. factory activity
moderated in November, but sustained gains in new orders and a
rebound in exports suggested the economy remained on a firmer
footing despite slowing global growth.
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Monday its
index of national factory activity fell to 58.7 last month as
the pace of restocking slowed. The index had touched a
3-1/2-year high of 59 in October.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the nation's
manufacturing sector.
"The world economy may be faltering, but that is not
stopping the U.S. economy from improving," said Joel Naroff,
chief economist at Naroff Economic Advisors in Holland,
Pennsylvania.
A separate report from financial data firm Markit showed its
U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers index fell to a 10-month
low of 54.8 in November from a reading of 55.9 in October. But
this survey has a short history, making it a less reliable gauge
of U.S. manufacturing activity.
Other reports showed manufacturing growth across Asia and
Europe easing in November.
There had been concerns that weak global demand was
undercutting U.S. manufacturing after data last week showed a
second straight month of declines in planned business spending
on equipment in October.
U.S. stocks were trading lower on concerns about the global
economy. Consumer stocks also were pressured due to
disappointing in-store retail sales for the Thanksgiving
weekend, traditionally a major shopping period.
Prices for shorter-dated U.S. Treasury debt slipped and the
dollar fell against a basket of currencies.
The ISM survey showed new orders increased to their highest
level since August, while export order growth also accelerated.
Survey respondents reported "substantial" order intake for
machinery, which they said had resulted in "a very healthy
backlog." Furniture manufacturers said business continued to be
"stronger than last year."
"There is no sign that the stronger dollar and/or the
weakness seen globally is negatively impacting manufacturing in
the U.S.," said Michelle Girard, chief economist at RBS in
Stamford, Connecticut.
While a measure of factory employment ebbed a bit in
November, it remained consistent with solid job growth.
Electrical equipment, appliances and components manufacturers
said they continued to hire people. They also noted that people
were leaving to take other jobs.
Falling commodity prices, especially crude oil, saw a gauge
of prices paid by factories falling to its lowest level since
July 2012.
"This price dynamic is a positive for corporate profits and
signals lower inflation pressures in the economy," said John
Silvia, chief economist at Wells Fargo Securities in Charlotte,
North Carolina.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Additional reporting by Sam
Forgione in New York; Editing by Paul Simao)