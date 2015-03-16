(Adds details, new analyst comments, back ground)
* Manufacturing output falls 0.2 percent in February
* Industrial production edges up 0.1 percent
* New York State manufacturing activity slows in March
* Reports point to cooling factory activity
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, March 16 U.S. manufacturing output
fell in February for the third straight month as the production
of automobiles and a range of goods tumbled, the latest
indication of slower economic growth in the first quarter.
Activity has softened in recent months, constrained by a
harsh winter, strong dollar and lower crude prices, which have
forced companies in the oil field to either postpone or cut back
on capital expenditure projects. Weak demand overseas and a
now-settled labor dispute at U.S. West Coast ports also was a
drag.
"This is a very toxic cocktail for U.S. manufacturing. We
could see some of these headwinds lasting for a few months, the
first half of the year will be quite difficult," said Thomas
Costerg, an economist at Standard Chartered Bank in New York.
The weak factory data came ahead of the Federal Reserve's
policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, where economists expect
officials at the U.S. central bank to drop the phrase "patient"
from their so-called forward guidance on interest rates.
Factory production slipped 0.2 percent last month after
declining 0.3 percent in January, the Fed said on Monday.
The report joined dour retail sales, construction and
housing starts data, which recently prompted economists to slash
their first-quarter GDP growth estimates to as low as a 1.2
percent annualized pace. The economy grew at a 2.2 percent rate
in the fourth quarter.
Economists had forecast manufacturing output edging up 0.1
percent last month.
In February, auto production fell 3 percent. There were also
declines in the output of machinery, primary metals, computer
and electronic products, electrical equipment, appliances and
components, and apparel and leather goods.
The cooling in manufacturing, which accounts for about 12
percent of gross domestic product, likely persisted in March.
In a separate report, the New York Federal Reserve said its
Empire State general business conditions index dipped to 6.90 in
March from 7.78 in February. The slowdown was driven by a plunge
in new and unfilled orders as well as a moderation in shipments.
STRONG DOLLAR PAIN
"Producers might have started to feel the heat of the
dollar's rally, which makes our goods less competitive overseas.
But we still expect activity here to warm up as the economy
moves into the spring," said Chris Rupkey, chief financial
economist at MUFG Union Bank in New York.
The dollar has gained about 13.5 percent against the
currencies of the main U.S. trading partners since June.
Companies like Microsoft Corp and Procter & Gamble
Co, the world's largest household products maker, already
have warned that the strong dollar will hit sales and profits
this year.
Prices for U.S. Treasury debt rose on Monday as did U.S.
stocks. The dollar fell against a basket of currencies as the
soft manufacturing data were seen reducing the chances of the
Fed raising rates in June.
"They will, however, likely postpone any actual movement in
interest rates until well into the second half of the year when
we can actually see catch-up in the data as we did last year
after an unusually harsh winter," said Diane Swonk, chief
economist at Mesirow Financial in Chicago.
Another report from the National Association of Home
Builders showed U.S. homebuilder sentiment declined for a third
straight month in March but still indicated that more builders
view market conditions as favorable.
Cheaper crude oil prices weighed on oil and gas well
drilling, and servicing sectors in February, helping to drag
mining production down 2.5 percent. It was the second straight
monthly decline in mining output.
Earlier this year, Caterpillar Inc cut its 2015
profit outlook and warned the plunge in oil prices would hurt
its energy equipment business. Crude prices fell 60 percent
between June and January, on fears of a global oil glut.
Unseasonably cold weather in February boosted utilities
production 7.3 percent. But that was insufficient to offset the
drag from manufacturing and mining output, leaving overall
industrial production up only 0.1 percent in February.
